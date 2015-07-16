Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

French Festival Bringing Flair to Santa Barbara’s Oak Park This Weekend

Saturday and Sunday's events include food, music, dancing and a daily poodle parade

Visitors enjoy the Parisian lifestyle at a past French Festival in Santa Barbara’s Oak Park.
Visitors enjoy the Parisian lifestyle at a past French Festival in Santa Barbara’s Oak Park. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk file photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 16, 2015 | 4:18 p.m.

This weekend, Oak Park will be more lively than usual as a miniature replica of the Eiffel Tower will stand under the native oaks, welcoming thousands to the Santa Barbara French Festival

The free festival is in its 27th year, and will feature all kinds of French food, dance, music and other delights at the park on Saturday and Sunday.

About 12,000 people attended the festival last year, and coordinators are inviting the public to enjoy a crepe and a glass of wine at the park as part of the 2015 festivities.

The festival opens on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. on both days. Entertainment will be taking place on three different stages across the park from 30 different acts.

The musical acts vary, from the Accordion Music Society of Santa Barbara to the "French Johnny Cash," known as J.R. Black, who will be playing Sunday on the Eiffel Tower Stage.

"You haven't lived until you've heard 'Folsom Prison Blues' sung in French," said Terry Ball, executive director of Center Stage Theater and Speaking of Stories.  

For the past four years, the French Festival has served as the main fundraiser for the two Santa Barbara arts organizations Ball represents, and provides a significant boost that helps them further the arts throughout the rest of the year.

Some of the groups that perform at the festival, like the West Coast Ballet, also perform at Center Stage Theater, so money earned this weekend will go towards their future performances there.

"The French Festival helps them raise money for their Nutcracker performances in December," Ball said. 

Dance demonstrations and group performances will be taking place all weekend as part of the festivities, and the large Moulin Rouge Stage will be the location of a drag revue performed by the Grand Dames of the Femme Fatales.

New this year is a scavenger hunt — "a little Parisian adventure," Ball called it — where festival attendees are invited to find pictures hidden around the park and take selfies with them in order to win prizes such as a free drink, shirt or tote bag.

More information on the scavenger hunt can be found at the information booth located near the miniature Eiffel Tower.

Spectators can also take in the poodle parade on Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m., which is now on both days instead of just Saturday like last year, Ball said.

A full schedule of events and more information can be found here.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 