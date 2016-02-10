French Hospital, Marian Regional Medical Centers Earn Women’s Choice Award for Obstetrics

French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center, which are both Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals, are pleased to announce that they have received the 2016 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics.

This evidence-based designation is the only award that identifies the country’s best healthcare institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction, clinical excellence, and what women say they want from a hospital.

The list of more than 400 award winners, including FHMC and MRMC, represents hospitals that offer exceptional obstetric services that ranked above the national average for patient safety, thereby supporting a woman’s decision when choosing the best for her maternity needs.

“Our birthing centers provide exceptional levels of safety and compassionate care to not only mother and baby but the entire family,” says Charles J. Cova, senior vice president of operations at Dignity Health. “We are pleased to have been recognized by the Women’s Choice Awards as two of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics.”

The America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics scoring process is unique in that it is the only national list that is evidence-based and focuses on female patient satisfaction.

Awarded hospitals ranked above the national average for patient recommendations, as indicated by the data reported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) surveys.

Additional requirements included having an on-site NICU, low rates of early elective deliveries (between 0-1 percent) and a patient safety ranking above the national average.

“New moms have many choices when it comes to having their baby, so choosing the best birthing experience is right up there with choosing the best doctor. We’ve made it easy for moms to vet out the hospitals proven to deliver an outstanding experience,” says Delia Passi, CEO and founder of the Women’s Choice Award.

For more information on the 2016 America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics, visit www.womenschoiceaward.com.

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist at Dignity Health Central Coast.