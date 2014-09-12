French Hospital Medical Center Volunteer Guild Scholarship Recipients

The French Hospital Medical Center Volunteer Guild recently awarded four scholarships, totaling $2,000, to promising students, who will one day be medical professionals.

The scholarship money is used for books and supplies.

Cuesta College first year nursing students Kate Bounds, Kathrin Simpson and Kathleen Yeung were awarded $500 each. In addition, Brooke Crawford, who will be attending physician’s assistant’s school in Florida, received $500. Crawford is a volunteer at FHMC.

The FHMC Volunteer Guild is made up of more than 120 volunteers. They operate the gift shop and raise money through bake, book and jewelry sales. Recognizing worthy students and furthering their careers, are one of the highlights of their outreach. Over the last five years, the guild has provided some $7,500 in scholarship money.

Selected nursing student scholars must be second semester, first year nursing students at Cuesta College in order to qualify. Noteworthy academic standing and an essay detailing how the scholarship will help the students achieve their educational and nursing goals are considered by the Volunteer Guild when selecting recipients.

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health.