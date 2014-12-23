French Press to Open First Goleta Café Across from Camino Real Marketplace

Local coffee house French Press has inked a deal to open its third South Coast location and first in Goleta, according to Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.

The popular local hangout for coffee connoisseurs operates two downtown Santa Barbara locations, at 1101 State St. and 528 Anacapa St.

Recently, French Press signed a lease to occupy about 1,800 square feet of the former Bicycle Bob’s at 250 Storke Road near the corner of Storke and Hollister Avenue, across the street from the Camino Real Marketplace. About 3,100 square feet of space remains available in the building.

Radius agents Rob Hambleton, Mike Chenoweth and Bob Tuler brokered the deal.

The company’s renovation plans include a more open layout and new patios for patrons to enjoy their locally roasted brews and homemade baked goods.

— Vince Coronado is the marketing director for Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.