Fresh Coat Painters Opens in Santa Barbara with Focus on Customer Service

When Justin and Michele Engelbach traveled to Japan, they were impressed by the country's focus on customer service. So when they decided to open their own business here in the States, they knew it would have to be something that would involve the same philosophy of customer service.

That’s why they decided to open Fresh Coat of Santa Barbara.

“The approach to customer service in Japan just blew us away. From the minute you request a service, or walk into a store or restaurant, everything is always centered on the customer," Justin Engelbach said. "Having been involved in construction management for the past 10 years, we researched trade industries that notoriously struggle with customer service. It was through our research that we noticed a large separation between painting contractors and the quality customer we were accustom to. The Fresh Coat franchise had the customer service values we were looking for, so we saw it as a perfect opportunity to marry our management experience with our service expectations we wanted to provide.”

Fresh Coat offers residential and commercial painting services, including interior and exterior painting, wood staining and finishing, wallpaper and popcorn ceiling removal and other services for nearly every protective coating application. It uses quality, environmentally safe materials and offers a live 24/7 customer service center, online scheduling and free detailed quotes.

Fresh Coat of Santa Barbara serves Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Fresh Coat also offers a 3-3-3 pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live individual in three minutes, a quote will be delivered in three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job can be started within three weeks.

“We are committed to providing high-quality work at an affordable price, both of which are channeled through our own customer service expectations,” Engelbach said.

The Engelbachs have three younger kids and are looking forward to getting more involved in the Santa Barbara and Ventura communities.

“It is important to us to become active within our community for many purposes," Engelbach said. "This will provide us an opportunity to listen to people, learn from their life endeavors and create a broader sense of community.”

Fresh Coat was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. In the last year, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat also is part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran.

To learn more about what Fresh Coat of Santa Barbara can do for your home or business, call 805.394.4021 or click here.