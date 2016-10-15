Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 5:42 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fresh Food, Fun and Music on Deck at Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Thousands of visitors descend on marina to sample local seafood and enjoy maritime entertainment and education

Thousands of locals turned out to sample local seafood and explore the Santa Barbara Harbor as part of the 15th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. Click to view larger
Thousands of locals turned out to sample local seafood and explore the Santa Barbara Harbor as part of the 15th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | October 15, 2016 | 1:18 p.m.

Whether it was a boat tour of the harbor or cracking open a sea urchin for lunch, Saturday was a day to try something new for the thousands of locals who turned out for the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival.

The 15th-annual festival highlighted local fishermen and their catches, as well as the role they play in Santa Barbara’s culture and economy.

“The harbor is really the entree to the city, and it has a storied history going all the way back to 1930, and even before that,” harbor operations manager Mick Kronman told Noozhawk.

“The fishing fleet has been a cornerstone of that history the entire time.”

Lining the docks and walkways of the marina were a slew of local seafood businesses and pop-up restaurants serving up regional catches and all sorts of sea creatures.

A market on the west end offered a variety of apparel and maritime-themed arts and crafts and knick-knacks.

According to the city’s Waterfront Department, more than 100 fishermen at the harbor haul in 10 million pounds of seafood every year, which translates to $30 million for the regional economy.

A slew of pop-up restaurants, arts and crafts booths and local businesses lined the docks and walkways of the marina for the festival. Click to view larger
A slew of pop-up restaurants, arts and crafts booths and local businesses lined the docks and walkways of the marina for the festival. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

Kronman said around 12,000 to 14,000 people typically turn out over the course of the seven-hour festival.

Providing the festival’s musical charm were Spencer the Gardner, Fish and the Seaweeds and David Segall Band.

Between seafood bites, shopping and maritime education opportunities, attendees could take boat rides and learn how to pair seafood with Central Coast wines at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

A variety of environmental and boating organizations also set up shop to offer information and educate attendees, including Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation, the Santa Barbara Sail and Power Squadron and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“It’s just a wonderful day,” Kronman said. “It’s our favorite day of the year, being able to show off this facet of the Santa Barbara jewel.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A market on the west end of the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival offered a variety of apparel and maritime-themed arts and crafts and knick-knacks. Click to view larger
A market on the west end of the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival offered a variety of apparel and maritime-themed arts and crafts and knick-knacks. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 