Fresh Off Tour, UCSB Dance Company to Perform at Center Stage

The UCSB Dance Company, returning from a two-week tour to Prague and Italy, where they performed in six cities, will bring compelling and luminous modern dance to Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara, at 8 p.m. next Wednesday and Thursday, May 29-30.

Delila Moseley will direct, and the performances will feature choreography by Nancy Colahan, Lucas Hoving, Hillary Bassoff, Colin Connor, Alexandra Beller and Christopher Pilafian.

Company members include Sammy Aiella, Dakota Bailey, Hillary Bassof, Kasey Burgunder, Heather Mignon Cross, Kate Lyons, Beatrice Martino, Charlie Schnitzer, Colleen Stankey, Jessica Stucke and Wilson Vu.

These are the company’s last two public shows before they graduate and leap into careers in dance.

The cost is $20 for general admission and $15 for students. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and one hour prior to all shows.

For more information, call 805.963.0408 or click here.

— Maureen McFadden represents the UCSB Dance Company.