FreshAddress Welcomes New Account Executive, Kathleen Rogers

Advice

FreshAddress, the leader in email marketing database services, is pleased to welcome industry expert Kathleen Rogers as a new account executive. Her appointment also marks the company’s opening of its first West Coast sales office, based in Santa Barbara.

Rogers is a pioneer in go-to-market partnerships and programs and brings a wealth of management experience in strategic technology and philanthropic marketing and sales.

Rogers will work with nonprofit, academic and business clients to increase engagement and grow their revenue by solving email deliverability issues, increasing response rates, and launching multi-channel and custom social media campaigns.

Rogers has a significant track record in business development with Intel and Blackbaud, Inc.

Serving as director of marketing and product development at NOZAsearch Philanthropy Data Services, she led sales, marketing, partnerships and product development, helping it become the No. 1 philanthropy giving brand, contributing to its acquisition by Blackbaud, Inc., and becoming Blackbaud’s first product manager to successfully implement e-commerce capabilities in its 30-year history.

During her eight-year tenure with Intel, Rogers served in product marketing leadership roles, including strategic relationship manager, developing key alliances with major software and entertainment companies such as Yahoo!, Electronic Arts and RealNetworks.

Most recently, Rogers served as director of engagement for Service Objects, Inc., successfully increasing new and returning customers.

Hailing from Santa Barbara, Rogers earned a master’s in public affairs at the University of Washington and a bachelors in political science at the University of Puget Sound.

Her strong commitment to the community includes founding the Santa Barbara Arts and Culture Alliance, serving on the board of directors for the Santa Barbara Symphony and participating in the Parent Advisory Council to the Superintendent of Santa Barbara Public Schools.

Rogers may be reached directly at 617.965.4500 x240.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing FreshAddress.