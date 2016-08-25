Freshman Alex Manion Leads the Way for San Marcos Golf

Golf

Freshman Alex Manion shot a team-low 47 to lead a balanced San Marcos scorecard in a 248-299 non-league win over Righetti at Sandpiper Golf Course on Thursday.

The Royals' lineup played steady golf. Alex Pitchford was one shot behind Manion at 48, Lauren Pitchford fired a 49 and Amanda Chen and Amber Chen carded 51 and 53, respectively.

"Most of the team saw a lot of improvement in their confidence on the course this week," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "It was great to see freshman Alex Manion post a team-low today and all of the girls showed really nice focus today."

Righetti standout Sarah Fouratt was the match medalist with a 1-over par 37.

San Marcos (2-0) plays Monday at the Pirate Invitational in Santa Ynez.

San Marcos - 248

Alex Manion - 47

Alex Pitchford - 48

Lauren Pitchford - 49

Amanda Chen - 51

Amber Chen - 53

Righetti - 299

Sarah Fouratt - 37 (medalist)

Zailee Cortez - 64

Hollyreid Sheppard - 66

Alissa Escobido - 66

Dominique Garcia - 66

