Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:49 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Freshman Ben Brecht’s Quality Outing Leads UCSB Past Pepperdine

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | April 19, 2017 | 8:47 a.m.

MALIBU – Behind a fourth consecutive quality start from freshman Ben Brecht and a key seventh inning rally, UC Santa Barbara earned a 6-3 win over Pepperdine on Tuesday afternoon at Eddy D. Field Stadium. 

The first Gaucho this season to notch four straight quality starts, Brecht has helped UCSB go 3-1 in its last four midweeks after dropping the first two Tuesday contests of the season. 

The Gauchos have now won four of their past five games, improving to 16-18 on the season. Pepperdine dropped a game under .500 to 17-18 with the loss. 

Spotting his fastball on both sides of the plate, Brecht was able to keep the Waves off the board for the first six innings of the contest. The standout left-hander kept them at bay long enough for UCSB to build a 5-0 lead on a fifth-inning Billy Fredrick sac fly and a decisive four-run seventh. 

"He was in the strike zone and his slider and change-up were better today," said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts of Brecht. "He had to pick us up defensively a couple times, and he was able to get it stopped for us both times."

Freshman righty Shea Barry went on to shut out the home team over the final two innings to pick up his first collegiate save. He faced the minimum in his outing, allowing just an infield single that was wiped out by a world-class turn at second base by Colton Burns on a 6-4-3 twin killing in the eighth. 

UCSB junior first baseman Austin Bush struck the biggest blow of UCSB's four-run rally, hammering a Christian Stoutland offering over the fence and just wide of the right field scoreboard for a two-run home run. 

The Gauchos continued to rally after Bush's blast despite having two outs and nobody on, parlaying one of Kenny Corey's four singles on the day and a JJ Muno walk into a pair of runs after both runners advanced on a wild pitch before scoring on a solid Armani Smith single back up the middle.

Reigning Big West Field Player of the Week Sam Cohen and Muno combined to add an insurance run in the eighth, with the former stroking a double into the right center gap before coming across on a Muno base hit. 

UCSB will take a break from Big West action this weekend, hosting Mountain West-member San Diego State for a three-game series starting Friday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 