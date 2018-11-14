Wednesday, November 14 , 2018, 10:44 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Freshman Caia Trimble, Sophomore Athena Saragoza Lead Santa Barbara in Gold Coast Opener

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports|updated logo 2 p.m. | November 14, 2018 | 10:25 p.m.

A new and exciting player burst on the scene in Santa Barbara High’s girls basketball season opener on Wednesday night at Gold Coast Tournament at San Marcos.

Freshman Caia Trimble, showing some nifty skills and tremendous energy, scored 14 points her debut, helping the Dons pull away for a 62-42 win over Santa Ynez.

In other action, San Marcos played a tough first-round opponent and fell to Foothill Tech, 52-19. The Dragons return most of the team that was a CIF division finalist last season.

Buena outscored Cabrillo 17-4 in the third quarter and won 50-33. At Ventura High, Pacifica beat Bakersfield-Centennial 57-27 and Oxnard routed Santa Clara, 76-49. The Ventura-Rio Mesa score was not reported. Simi Valley won at Birmingham, 63-60.

On Thursday at San Marcos, Santa Ynez plays Santa Clara at 3 p.m., San Marcos faces Cabrillo at 4:30, Foothill Tech takes on Buena at 6 p.m. and Santa Barbara battles Ventura at 7:30 p.m. 

Athena Saragoza started her sophomore season as Santa Barbara’s leading scorer in the opener, tossing in 20 points. She also had seven steals and grabbed four rebounds.

Ahead 37-29 at halftime, the Dons took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring Santa Ynez 14-5 in the third quarter.

They used high-pressure defense to force turnovers and crashed the boards. They grabbed 48 rebounds, led by Maya Banks with 12.

“We have one starter back from last year (Saragoza) and then three other girls who played two minutes a quarter, so it’s a whole new group,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said of his team. “They’ve been working very hard and they showed some signs of trying to do what the coaches have asked them to do — we’re trying to pressure on defense and push the ball on offense.”

Saragoza and Trimble sparked a 12-1 run early in the third quarter to open up a 55-34 lead.

Trimble showed no fear driving hard to the hoop for layups or draw fouls.

“She does a terrific job,” Butcher said. “She’s a talent; her dad is the director at the Eastside Boys & Girls Club, so she’s been around since she was a little kid. I was a real good friend with her uncle in high school — it’s a Santa Barbara High family. She has a twin brother who plays on the boys freshman team.”

Trimble looked confident running the Dons’ up-tempo offense.

“She’s very talented and very smart and understands sports, understands what we need in practice and how to balance the court to run a play, which a lot of freshman point guards struggle with,” said Butcher.

Junior guard Lita Wright led Santa Ynez with 17 points, 13 coming in the first half.

Megan Cunnison Click to view larger
Megan Cunnison fires up a shot for San Marcos during Gold Coast Classic game against Foothill Tech. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

“She’s a four-year starter for us,” first-year coach Jason Finley said. “She’s been a point guard since she came in the program. She’s the best player on our team, and she’s the heart and soul of the team, so we just love everything she brings to us.” 

 

Foothill Tech 52, San Marcos 19

Foothill Tech’s advantage in size and experience were too much for the Royals.

Abby Bova, a 5-9 senior guard, led a balanced attack with 10 points. Six-foot Abby Sourwine (9 points) and Annika Kinnaman (8) and 5-10 Maddie Ozbourne (8) combined for 25 points.

San Marcos kept attacking and created good looks. Quick sophomore guard Kiana Rojas provided a spark and scored eight points.

“Overall, I was pleased with our effort, particularly in the first half on the defensive boards,” San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. “We need to figure out a way to get a little more production inside and we got to shoot it a little better.

“We got some good looks. I thought we ran some good stuff.

(There were) first-game jitters and things, but there were definitely a lot of positives to take away and we just got to keep building.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 