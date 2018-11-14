Freshman Caia Trimble, Sophomore Athena Saragoza Lead Santa Barbara in Gold Coast Opener

Girls Basketball

Freshman Caia Trimble feeds sophomore Athena Saragoza for a basket in Santa Barbara’s 62-42 win over Santa Ynez in the Gold Coast Classic pic.twitter.com/hazkQZWEde — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) November 15, 2018

A new and exciting player burst on the scene in Santa Barbara High’s girls basketball season opener on Wednesday night at Gold Coast Tournament at San Marcos.

Freshman Caia Trimble, showing some nifty skills and tremendous energy, scored 14 points her debut, helping the Dons pull away for a 62-42 win over Santa Ynez.

In other action, San Marcos played a tough first-round opponent and fell to Foothill Tech, 52-19. The Dragons return most of the team that was a CIF division finalist last season.

Buena outscored Cabrillo 17-4 in the third quarter and won 50-33. At Ventura High, Pacifica beat Bakersfield-Centennial 57-27 and Oxnard routed Santa Clara, 76-49. The Ventura-Rio Mesa score was not reported. Simi Valley won at Birmingham, 63-60.

On Thursday at San Marcos, Santa Ynez plays Santa Clara at 3 p.m., San Marcos faces Cabrillo at 4:30, Foothill Tech takes on Buena at 6 p.m. and Santa Barbara battles Ventura at 7:30 p.m.

Athena Saragoza started her sophomore season as Santa Barbara’s leading scorer in the opener, tossing in 20 points. She also had seven steals and grabbed four rebounds.

Ahead 37-29 at halftime, the Dons took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring Santa Ynez 14-5 in the third quarter.

They used high-pressure defense to force turnovers and crashed the boards. They grabbed 48 rebounds, led by Maya Banks with 12.

“We have one starter back from last year (Saragoza) and then three other girls who played two minutes a quarter, so it’s a whole new group,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said of his team. “They’ve been working very hard and they showed some signs of trying to do what the coaches have asked them to do — we’re trying to pressure on defense and push the ball on offense.”

Saragoza and Trimble sparked a 12-1 run early in the third quarter to open up a 55-34 lead.

Trimble showed no fear driving hard to the hoop for layups or draw fouls.

“She does a terrific job,” Butcher said. “She’s a talent; her dad is the director at the Eastside Boys & Girls Club, so she’s been around since she was a little kid. I was a real good friend with her uncle in high school — it’s a Santa Barbara High family. She has a twin brother who plays on the boys freshman team.”

Trimble looked confident running the Dons’ up-tempo offense.

“She’s very talented and very smart and understands sports, understands what we need in practice and how to balance the court to run a play, which a lot of freshman point guards struggle with,” said Butcher.

Junior guard Lita Wright led Santa Ynez with 17 points, 13 coming in the first half.

“She’s a four-year starter for us,” first-year coach Jason Finley said. “She’s been a point guard since she came in the program. She’s the best player on our team, and she’s the heart and soul of the team, so we just love everything she brings to us.”

Foothill Tech 52, San Marcos 19

Foothill Tech’s advantage in size and experience were too much for the Royals.

Abby Bova, a 5-9 senior guard, led a balanced attack with 10 points. Six-foot Abby Sourwine (9 points) and Annika Kinnaman (8) and 5-10 Maddie Ozbourne (8) combined for 25 points.

San Marcos kept attacking and created good looks. Quick sophomore guard Kiana Rojas provided a spark and scored eight points.

“Overall, I was pleased with our effort, particularly in the first half on the defensive boards,” San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. “We need to figure out a way to get a little more production inside and we got to shoot it a little better.

“We got some good looks. I thought we ran some good stuff.

(There were) first-game jitters and things, but there were definitely a lot of positives to take away and we just got to keep building.”