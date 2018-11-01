Thursday, November 1 , 2018, 9:09 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Freshman Goalie Wyatt Pieretti Steps Up for Santa Barbara in 2nd-Round CIF Win

Piercetti, SB defense Click to view larger
Santa Barbara High goalie Wyatt Piercetti gets some defensive help from Dylan Fogg, left, and Adam Coffin (5). (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 1, 2018 | 8:22 p.m.

Freshman goalie Wyatt Pieretti has played well for the Santa Barbara High boys water polo team since recovering from an illness.

Dons coach Mark Walsh was so confident in Piercetti’s play that he started him in Thursday’s second-round CIF-SS Division 3 playoff game against a strong Corona-Santiago team.

Pieretti delivered in a tense game, making nine saves, including three in the fourth period, to help Santa Barbara beat the visiting Sharks, 11-8, and advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals at Costa Mesa, an 8-7 winner over Notre Dame-Sheman Oaks on Thursday.

The play of Pieretti and a solid defense led the Dons to a 7-4 advantage after two periods. 

But Santiago (26-5) battled back in the third quarter behind the scoring of Niko Photopulos. He scored on a power play with 3 seconds left in the period to pull the Sharks within one, 9-8. 

"I was a little stressed because the third quarter was a little rough, but I got back into it," Pieretti said. "In the fourth quarter, everything was getting closer and I was getting stressed out because it was a one-point game. At that point, I just played the best I could."

Julian Bacon, who led the Dons with four goals, calmed Pieretti by scoring off a Chase Raisin assist for a two-goal lead.

Adam Coffin Click to view larger
Adam Coffin breaks away from Santiago defenders to score in the fourth period to give Santa Barbara an 11-8 lead. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

After the Dons’ defense forced an off-target shot by the Sharks, Pieretti came up a huge assist. He threw long to Adam Coffin who beat a very good Santiago goalie Riley Rosales for an 11-8 advantage.

Pieretti then stopped a back-handed shot by Photopulos and later made a big save on Tyler Horvath, who stole a back pass to the goalkeeper with 1:47 left in regulation.

"That was huge," said a relieved Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh.

Pieretti denied Photopulos again with 40 seconds to go.

Walsh had full confidence in his younger goalie.

"We see him every day in practice. He and (junior) Hunter (Brownell) are really, really close," Walsh said.  "He hadn’t gotten to play earlier this year because he’d been sick and hurt. I thought he played well on Tuesday (in the first-round win over Moorpark), so I thought I'd give him a try and see how it goes. If it didn’t go well, I obviously have an experienced, very good goalie right behind him.

"I told them earlier in the season I might do something like that, where they might be splitting a lot, or I’d go with the hot hand. Today,Wyatt had the hot hand and he got to ride it out."

Bacon gave Santa Barbara a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal late in the first period. Raisin scored off a Pieretti assist and Coffin cashed in on a rebound for a 4-2 lead at the end of the period.

"His passing was great," Walsh said of Peretti. "I forget that he’s a freshman. He’s a gamer. I think he likes it."

The Dons could have doubled its scoring output in the first period if not for the outstanding goalkeeping of Rosales. He stopped six shots in the period and finished the game with 13 saves.

Santa Barbara (18-15) got goals from Bacon and Dylan Fogg to start the second period for a 6-2 lead and Pieretti stopped a hard shot by the Sharks' Jerry Alamo.

Goals by Alamo and Photopulos brought the Sharks to 6-4 before Ryan Drake got a long-distance shot past Rosales for a 7-4 Santa Barbara halftime lead.

Raisin and Coffin each scored two goals for the Dons and Drake and Fogg added one apiece.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 