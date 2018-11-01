Freshman Goalie Wyatt Pieretti Steps Up for Santa Barbara in 2nd-Round CIF Win

Water Polo

Freshman goalie Wyatt Pieretti has played well for the Santa Barbara High boys water polo team since recovering from an illness.

Dons coach Mark Walsh was so confident in Piercetti’s play that he started him in Thursday’s second-round CIF-SS Division 3 playoff game against a strong Corona-Santiago team.

Pieretti delivered in a tense game, making nine saves, including three in the fourth period, to help Santa Barbara beat the visiting Sharks, 11-8, and advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals at Costa Mesa, an 8-7 winner over Notre Dame-Sheman Oaks on Thursday.

The play of Pieretti and a solid defense led the Dons to a 7-4 advantage after two periods.

But Santiago (26-5) battled back in the third quarter behind the scoring of Niko Photopulos. He scored on a power play with 3 seconds left in the period to pull the Sharks within one, 9-8.

"I was a little stressed because the third quarter was a little rough, but I got back into it," Pieretti said. "In the fourth quarter, everything was getting closer and I was getting stressed out because it was a one-point game. At that point, I just played the best I could."

Julian Bacon, who led the Dons with four goals, calmed Pieretti by scoring off a Chase Raisin assist for a two-goal lead.

After the Dons’ defense forced an off-target shot by the Sharks, Pieretti came up a huge assist. He threw long to Adam Coffin who beat a very good Santiago goalie Riley Rosales for an 11-8 advantage.

Pieretti then stopped a back-handed shot by Photopulos and later made a big save on Tyler Horvath, who stole a back pass to the goalkeeper with 1:47 left in regulation.

"That was huge," said a relieved Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh.

Pieretti denied Photopulos again with 40 seconds to go.

Walsh had full confidence in his younger goalie.

"We see him every day in practice. He and (junior) Hunter (Brownell) are really, really close," Walsh said. "He hadn’t gotten to play earlier this year because he’d been sick and hurt. I thought he played well on Tuesday (in the first-round win over Moorpark), so I thought I'd give him a try and see how it goes. If it didn’t go well, I obviously have an experienced, very good goalie right behind him.

"I told them earlier in the season I might do something like that, where they might be splitting a lot, or I’d go with the hot hand. Today,Wyatt had the hot hand and he got to ride it out."

Bacon gave Santa Barbara a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal late in the first period. Raisin scored off a Pieretti assist and Coffin cashed in on a rebound for a 4-2 lead at the end of the period.

"His passing was great," Walsh said of Peretti. "I forget that he’s a freshman. He’s a gamer. I think he likes it."

The Dons could have doubled its scoring output in the first period if not for the outstanding goalkeeping of Rosales. He stopped six shots in the period and finished the game with 13 saves.

Santa Barbara (18-15) got goals from Bacon and Dylan Fogg to start the second period for a 6-2 lead and Pieretti stopped a hard shot by the Sharks' Jerry Alamo.

Goals by Alamo and Photopulos brought the Sharks to 6-4 before Ryan Drake got a long-distance shot past Rosales for a 7-4 Santa Barbara halftime lead.

Raisin and Coffin each scored two goals for the Dons and Drake and Fogg added one apiece.