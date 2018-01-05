Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:00 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Freshman Jack Truman Has Impressive Debut in UCSB Volleyball Loss

By UCSB Sports Information | January 5, 2018 | 9:41 p.m.

Despite a historic debut from redshirt freshman middle blocker Jack Truman, the UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team dropped a four-set decision on Friday night to St. Francis in the UCSB Asics Invitational at Rob Gym, giving the visitors two upsets over west coast opponents in the space of 12 hours. Set scores were 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23. 

With the loss, the Gauchos dropped to 1-1 on the young season. They had previously opened the new campaign with a solid 3-1 victory over NJIT on Thursday evening. SFU meanwhile improved to 2-1 after knocking off No. 8 Stanford earlier on Friday. 

In his collegiate debut, Truman knocked down 15 kills on just 21 swings for a .524 hitting percentage. Those 15 kills are the most by any UCSB middle in his debut in the rally scoring era (since 2001) and rank in the upper echelon of single-match kills for any Gaucho middle in the rally era. The 6-10 middle added a pair of block assists to finish with 15 points on the night. 

Other productive Gauchos included junior outside hitter Corey Chavers (co-match-high 16 kills, two block assists), sophomore outside Roy McFarland (12 kills on .308 hitting), junior middle Connor Drake (four blocks, six kills), and Spencer Fredrick (eight kills, team-high 10 digs). Sophomore setter Casey McGarry quarterbacked the offense to a .302 hitting percentage – UCSB hit over .300 eight times in 2017 – and recorded 50 assists, his fourth time hitting that mark in his career. 

SFU's three pins each had between 14 to 16 kills, led by opposite Brandon Buck's 16. With eight total blocks, including four solo efforts, middle Keith Kegerreis helped the Red Flash outblock UCSB 12-9.

The Gauchos wrap up play in the UCSB Asics Invitational Saturday with a 5:00 p.m. contest against Stanford. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 