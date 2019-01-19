Freshman Kaitlin Larson Sparks Easy Win by Westmont Women

College Basketball

Westmont Women's Basketball (13-6, 6-3 GSAC) found the home hardwood to be just what the doctor ordered on Saturday night as the Warriors posted an 84-37 GSAC win over the Hawks of San Diego Christian (7-14, 1-8). The 14th-ranked Warriors were led in scoring by freshman post Kaitlin Larson who tallied 21 points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes of work. Larson was 8-13 from the floor and 2-2 from 3-point range.

"Kaitlin has been such a rock for us inside and is becoming better and better every game in her ability to finish and be that inside presence for us," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore.

The win came as a welcome relief after Westmont dropped a pair of games on the road.

"This was a good response to losing two games in a row," assessed Moore. "We did a better job of focusing on the little things and playing with better connection between our guards and our posts. Twenty assists and five turnovers is great for any game."

Three more freshman broke double figures for the Warriors including freshman guard Iyree Jarrett who tallied 15 points. Jarret made six of nine field goal attempts including three of four from beyond the arc. Krissy Miyahara added another 14 points, going four of six from long distance. Freshman post Brown posted her fourth double-double of the season, tallying 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Westmont also received good production from freshman Gabriella Stoll who produced eight points and seven rebounds.

"Our other posts, Syd and Gabi were playing off of Kaitlin and we can get some really good things when we have two posts playing aggressively like that," noted Moore. "People were more confident, more aggressive to be scorers. I think we were a little bit hesitant last game, so we got back to where we want to be in that respect. We had four freshman in double figures today. That was great."

Westmont scored the first 10 points of the game, which was never in doubt. By the end of the opening quarter, Westmont held a 24-6 advantage.

Halfway through the GSAC season, Westmont finds itself in a tie with #9 Vanguard (13-6, 6-3) for third place in the GSAC standings. The teams are two games behind the conference leaders -- #10 The Master's (16-4, 8-1) and #24 Arizona Christian (8-1, 15-6).

Westmont looks forward to more home court advantage next week when they welcome Ottawa University of Arizona (8-8, 2-7) to Murchison on Thursday night and Arizona Christian on Saturday afternoon.