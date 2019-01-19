Pixel Tracker

Saturday, January 19 , 2019, 11:45 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Freshman Kaitlin Larson Sparks Easy Win by Westmont Women

By Dave Loveton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 19, 2019 | 10:30 p.m.

Westmont Women's Basketball (13-6, 6-3 GSAC) found the home hardwood to be just what the doctor ordered on Saturday night as the Warriors posted an 84-37 GSAC win over the Hawks of San Diego Christian (7-14, 1-8). The 14th-ranked Warriors were led in scoring by freshman post Kaitlin Larson who tallied 21 points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes of work. Larson was 8-13 from the floor and 2-2 from 3-point range.

"Kaitlin has been such a rock for us inside and is becoming better and better every game in her ability to finish and be that inside presence for us," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore.

The win came as a welcome relief after Westmont dropped a pair of games on the road.

"This was a good response to losing two games in a row," assessed Moore. "We did a better job of focusing on the little things and playing with better connection between our guards and our posts. Twenty assists and five turnovers is great for any game."

Three more freshman broke double figures for the Warriors including freshman guard Iyree Jarrett who tallied 15 points. Jarret made six of nine field goal attempts including three of four from beyond the arc. Krissy Miyahara added another 14 points, going four of six from long distance. Freshman post Brown posted her fourth double-double of the season, tallying 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Westmont also received good production from freshman Gabriella Stoll who produced eight points and seven rebounds.

"Our other posts, Syd and Gabi were playing off of Kaitlin and we can get some really good things when we have two posts playing aggressively like that," noted Moore. "People were more confident, more aggressive to be scorers. I think we were a little bit hesitant last game, so we got back to where we want to be in that respect. We had four freshman in double figures today. That was great."

Westmont scored the first 10 points of the game, which was never in doubt. By the end of the opening quarter, Westmont held a 24-6 advantage.

Halfway through the GSAC season, Westmont finds itself in a tie with #9 Vanguard (13-6, 6-3) for third place in the GSAC standings. The teams are two games behind the conference leaders -- #10 The Master's (16-4, 8-1) and #24 Arizona Christian (8-1, 15-6).

Westmont looks forward to more home court advantage next week when they welcome Ottawa University of Arizona (8-8, 2-7) to Murchison on Thursday night and Arizona Christian on Saturday afternoon.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 