College Volleyball

Freshman Nicole Omwanghe Sparks UCSB Volleyball to First Win

By UCSB Sports Information | September 16, 2017 | 6:47 p.m.

UCSB broke into the win column in women's volleyball for the first time this season, beating Eastern Kentucky in their second match Saturday at the Pitt Panther Challenge.

Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins hit a team-high 20 kills and Nicole Omwanghe had 14 as the Gauchos won a four-set triumph, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15. 

Earlier, they lost their 11th straight match, falling to Cleveland State, 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23.

Several Gauchos had standout days at the Fitzgerald Fieldhouse. Chief among them was junior setter Annie Hasselmann, who totaled 79 assists (9.9 per set), 10 kills, and six blocks on the day while steering the team to a season-high .330 hitting percentage against EKU en route to All-Tournament Team honors. Freshman middle blocker  Omwanghe also had the two most productive offensive performances of her young career, posting a combined 22 kills on .486 hitting. 

UCSB (1-11) returns to Santa Barbara next weekend, opening Big West play by hosting UC Riverside on Friday and Cal State Fullerton on Saturday. Every league match, home and away, will be streamed live through Big West TV. 

