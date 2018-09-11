Freshman Paces Cate Volleyball to Win Over Villanova

Girls Volleyball

The Cate girls volleyball team managed to regroup after a 30-28 loss in the second set and beat Villanova in four sets in a Frontier League match on Tuesday. The scores were 25-16, 28-30, 25-10, 25-19.

Returning to action after a week off for a school trip, the Rams had the upper for most of the first set. Freshman Elise Guerrand-Hermes led the team on the outside with four kills and Katie Browne followed up with two kills of her own.



The Rams somehow lost their groove in the second set and played cautiously which allowed Villanova to squeak out the win, said coach Greg Novack.



Cate took control of the match in the third and fourth sets.

Guerrand-Hermes led the Rams with 15 kills, Kenzie Davidson followed with nine kills, and junior setter Maya Blattberg had six kills. Freshman middle Chidera Chukwumerji added to the victory by leading in blocks with four and crushing five kills.



The Rams are 1-0 in league and will play at Bishop Diego on Thursday.