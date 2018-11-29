Freshman Rachel Ma Scores 2 Goals in Cate Debut

Girls Soccer

Freshman Rachel Ma scored two goals in her Cate girls soccer debut, helping the Rams defeat Villanova, 3-0, in a Frontier League opener on Wednesday.

One of Ma's goals capped a beautiful build up by the Rams. The sequence started with goalkeeper Taylor Kane, went through Kate Tunnell and Tessa Denison then wide right to Maddie Erickson, who sent a through ball to Ma for the finish.

Erickson scored Cate's first goal off a Ma assist. Grace Blankenhorn also had an assist.



"None of these goals were accomplished without substantial team possession," said Cate coach Taylor Wyatt.

Kane made eight saves to earn the shutout.

Cate will host Sage Hill on Friday.

