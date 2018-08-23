Freshman Sydny Dunn Provides a Spark in Westmont Sweep

College Volleyball

Westmont Volleyball (6-1) completed its play in the La Sierra Tournament with a three-set sweep of Saint Katherine (0-3). Set scores were 25-8, 25-16, 25-11.

The match allowed Westmont head coach Patti Cook the opportunity to tinker with her lineup. One of those changes was getting freshman setter Sydny Dunn some playing time.

"It was fun to change up the lineup and get some work for different people at different positions," said Cook. "Sydny has been great coming in off the bench. She has a good game feel. She got in there and tried some different things with our middles and right sides."

Dunn played as part of a 6-2 offensive scheme (two setters) and tallied 16 assists over three matches. Senior Amy Buffham played in the other half of the rotation and notched 15 assists.

Senior Libby Dahlberg recorded 10 kills in 15 attempts to post a .667 attack percentage. She also recorded a game-high four blocks.

Sophomore outside hitter Hali Galloway added nine kills and posted a .471 attack percentage while senior right side hitter Samantha Neely contributed eight kills with a .438 attack percentage. Sophomore outside hitter Brooklynn Cheney also posted eight kills.

As a team, Westmont hit .319 (38-8-94) compared to .010 (21-20-98) for Saint Katherine.