Soccer

Freshman Tyler Young Scores Lone Goal in Westmont Men’s 1-0 Victory

By Zach DeMarcus, Westmont Sports Information | September 9, 2017 | 9:08 p.m.

(SALEM, Ore.) Westmont Men’s Soccer (1-1-2) finished their two-game road trip with a third straight shutout this afternoon, their second in consecutive days. The Warriors went on to beat the Geoducks of Evergreen State (Wash.) (1-1-1) by a score of 1-0.

The lone goal came from freshman forward Tyler Young in the 20th minute.

Westmont head coach Dave Wolf said this about the goal, “On a lot of different levels, scoring a goal was important today. Whether it was in relation to this game, the game yesterday, or our season overall – it was just nice to find the back of the net.

“The guy that really instigated the action was Collin Scott,” said Wolf. “He got a ball a little outside the top of the box, went on a pretty aggressive dribble – basically trying to get himself a shot. After that, either his shot got deflected or the ball got poked away, and Tyler (Young) was in the right place at the right time to finish it off. We got rewarded because Collin’s (Scott) mentality was aggressive in that moment.”

The Warriors produced 17 shots today which was a welcome offensive spark – as today’s goal marked the first of Westmont’s young season.

Westmont held Evergreen State to six shots all game – none of which were on goal.

Wolf said this in regards to his team’s defense, “We’re three shutouts in a row now. Part of me is pleased with that, and part of me is not real surprised. We thought we’d be pretty stout defensively. I think as you’re struggling to find things in the final third of the field – it’s nice to know you can stay in the game with your defending.”

Westmont remains on the road, as their next game is Thursday at Marymount University. Kickoff is set for 6:00 pm. The Warriors return home the following Thursday, September 21 to open GSAC play against William Jessup University. That kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 pm.

