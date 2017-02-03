Freshmen Abigail Hendrix, Faith Tedesco Come Up Big for Santa Barbara Water Polo

Water Polo

Freshman Abigail Hendrix scored the game-winning goal with 50 seconds left in regulation time, giving Santa Barbara High a 5-4 girls water polo win over El Toro at the Southern California Championships on Friday.

Freshman goalie Faith Tedesco came up big in the final seconds, stopping two El Toro shots to preserve the win.

Santa Barbara rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third period, Kai McGeoy had a goal and five steals for the Dons.

