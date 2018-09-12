Freshmen Lead Cate Girls to Cross Country Win Over Santa Ynez

Cross Country

The Cate cross country teams split two close races against Santa Ynez on Wednesday.

The Cate girls beat the Pirates by one point, 28-29, while Santa Ynez took the boys meet, 26-30.

In the girls’ race, two Cate freshmen opened their careers with spectacular races. Anna DiSorbo won the 3-mile race in 20:38.

"Anna’s time makes her the sixth fastest Cate girl ever on the Mesa’s 3-mile layout, and the fastest freshman ever," said coach Karl Weiss.

Meena Baher was close behind, finishing second with a time of 20:51, placing her eighth all time on the Cate list of fastest runners.

Sophomore Jolea Moes placed a crucial fifth place in 23:34, followed by senior co-captain Bella Hillyer, battling through illness, who finished 8th in 24:56. Sophomore Ari Sterling also fought through breathing problems to round out Cate’s scoring with a 11th place finish in 28:15.

In the boys’ race, the top four Cate runners finished close together but needed a tighter fifth finisher to beat the Pirates. Senior Josh Shileds led the Rams with a strong second place finish in 18:50. Junior Tesfa Asmara was close behind in fourth, 18:59. Senior Abnner Olivares was sixth in 19:10, and freshman Nick Patrick had a very strong Cate debut by finishing seventh in 19:11. Senior Israel Sanchez rounded out the scoring for the Rams by finishing 11th in 20:56.

Shane Silva of Santa Ynez was the race winner.

The Rams host a number of local schools, including members of the Condor League, next Wednesday at 4 p.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.