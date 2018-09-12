Wednesday, September 12 , 2018, 10:07 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Freshmen Lead Cate Girls to Cross Country Win Over Santa Ynez

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 12, 2018 | 7:16 p.m.

The Cate cross country teams split two close races against Santa Ynez on Wednesday.

The Cate girls beat the Pirates by one point, 28-29, while Santa Ynez took the boys meet, 26-30.

In the girls’ race, two Cate freshmen opened their careers with spectacular races. Anna DiSorbo won the 3-mile race in 20:38.  

"Anna’s time makes her the sixth fastest Cate girl ever on the Mesa’s 3-mile layout, and the fastest freshman ever," said coach Karl Weiss.

Meena Baher was close behind, finishing second with a time of 20:51, placing her eighth all time on the Cate list of fastest runners.

Sophomore Jolea Moes placed a crucial fifth place in 23:34, followed by senior co-captain Bella Hillyer, battling through illness, who finished 8th in 24:56.  Sophomore Ari Sterling also fought through breathing problems to round out Cate’s scoring with a 11th place finish in 28:15.

In the boys’ race, the top four Cate runners finished close together but needed a tighter fifth finisher to beat the Pirates. Senior Josh Shileds led the Rams with a strong second place finish in 18:50.  Junior Tesfa Asmara was close behind in fourth, 18:59. Senior Abnner Olivares was sixth in 19:10, and freshman Nick Patrick had a very strong Cate debut by finishing seventh in 19:11.  Senior Israel Sanchez rounded out the scoring for the Rams by finishing 11th in 20:56.

Shane Silva of Santa Ynez was the race winner.

The Rams host a number of local schools, including members of the Condor League, next Wednesday at 4 p.m.

