Freshmen Lead the Way for Westmont Women in 86-44 Rout

College Basketball

Red-shirt freshman Madison Kast had a near perfect shooting night and tallied 19 points while true freshman Cassidy Tiegs tacked on 18 more, leading NAIA seventh-ranked Westmont to an 86-44 rout over Multnomah in a nonconference women's basketball game on Saturday in Portland, Ore.

Kast made 7 of 7 from the field, including three shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Her only miss of the night was on one of three free-throw attempts. She also pulled down five rebounds.

Tiegs made eight of 11 field goal attempts, including both of her shots from long distance. She also notched eight steals, six rebounds and five assists.

As a team, Westmont (2-0) shot 54.2 percent from the floor, including 43.8 percent from three-point range.

The Warriors wasted no time taking control of the game, outscoring the Lions 21-8 in the first quarter. The second quarter was a carbon copy as far as the score is concerned and gave the Warriors a 42-16 advantage at the half.

By intermission, Tiegs made 14 points, was 6 of 9 from the field, pilfered the ball seven times and tallied five assists and three rebounds.

Jay Ferrin ended the game with nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Morgan Haskin also had nine points and contributed three rebounds and four blocks. Lauren McCoy notched eight points, three rebounds, three blocks and three steals.