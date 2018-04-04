Golf
Freshmen Lead Way for Santa Barbara in Girls Golf Opener
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 5, 2017 | 5:24 p.m.
Freshman Melia Haller fired a 3-over par 39 for Santa Barbara High in a 230-304 girls golf win over Santa Maria on Tuesday at Santa Maria Country Club.
Lizze Goss, another freshman for the Dons, made two birdies en route to a 45.
Santa Barbara (1-0) opens Channel League play Thursday against Ventura at Santa Barbara Golf Club.
Santa Barbara 230
Melia Haller - 9th grade - 39
Lizzie Goss - 9th grade- 45
Ila Delmarsh - 12th grade - 47
Maddie Malmsten - 10th grade - 49
Aoife Braverman - 9th grade - 50
Allie Womack -10th grade - 54
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.