Freshmen Make Impressive Debut in Santa Barbara Volleyball Win

Boys Volleyball

Two freshmen made an impact in their Santa Barbara High volleyball debuts, helping the Dons beat Newbury Park in four sets, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13, on Tuesday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

Sam Meister put down nine kills as an outside hitter and Matt Suh picked up 22 digs and passed for a 2.40 average (out of 3.0) in their first varsity match.

"They did a fantastic job," Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said of the youngsters.

Will Rottman led the attack with 18 kills and 10 digs, Aiden Douglas had seven kills and setter Dane Westwick dished out 32 assists in the season opener.

"It was a very solid performance by the entire group," said Arneson. "Senior Chase Nelson and John Henry Kronen did a great job passing and playing some scrappy defense. We're very please with the results and excited for this group."

The Dons play at Mira Costa on Friday.