Freshmen Players Spark Dos Pueblos Girls to Victory Over Louisville

Girls Basketball

The freshmen led the way for the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team on Saturday.

Lily Mires had a breakout game with 16 points, Ava Sommer recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Leila Chisolm knocked down a pair of three pointers off the bench in a 57-32 win over Louisville at the Nordhoff Tournament.

"It's a big jump from 8th grade to varsity basketball, and our three freshmen are starting to figure out the speed of the game and what they can and cannot get away with against varsity competition," said DP assistant Mike Gerken. "This tournament was a great learning experience for all of them."

Mires added nine rebounds and four steals to her stat line.

After a poor-shooting second quarter, the Chargers turned things around with their defense in the second half.

The defensive adjustment led to 14 turnovers by Louisville, led by Sadie Subject's five steals. The Chargers outscored Louisville 17-5 in the quarter and held the Woodland Hills school to just six points in its first 27 possessions in the half.

Subject was named to the all-tournament team.



"Our guards did a great job of pressuring their ball handlers and forcing some bad passes giving lots of transition opportunities," said Gerken.



He praised Chisholm for her contributions off the bench.

"Leila is a kid with no fear," Gerken said. "When we put her in, we know she is going to compete. We trust her to hit shots when she comes in and that's just what she did today."

Dos Pueblos improves to 6-4 and hosts Cate on Tuesday.

