Freshmen Step Up For Santa Barbara in Tennis Home Opener

Santa Barbara High's freshmen made their mark in a 14-4 boys tennis win over Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.
Playing in their home opener, the Dons rolled out to a 12-0 lead after the first two rounds Freshman Taylor Kleine won two of three sets and 9th grader Mike Chung won his only singles match. Also, first-year player Noah Ostovany won two of three sets in double with his partner and cousin Isaac Kershner, and freshman Mason Lender teamed with his older brother Logan in double to win his first varsity match.
"I was encouraged by the play of our ’rookies,‘" said Dons coach Greg Tebbe.
The Dons improve to 3-0 on the season and are next scheduled to play in the California Tennis Classic in Fresno this weekend.