Friday Night Lights: Bishop Diego, Carpinteria Playing for League Titles

Football

It’s all about winning championships on the last night of the regular season for high school football.

Bishop Diego and Carpinteria are both playing in league title games while Dos Pueblos is seeking to wrap up its Channel League championship season with a perfect 4-0 mark.

The Chargers also are playing for a chance to be a No. 1 or 2 seed in the CIF-SS Division 10 playoffs. They take on Goleta Valley rival San Marcos at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

Bishop Diego hosts Grace Brethren of Simi Valley in the Tri-Valley League championship game at La Playa Stadium.

This is a titanic showdown of highly ranked teams. Bishop is 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in Division 6. Grace is 7-2 and No. 3 in Division 8. Its loses came against Rio Mesa, No. 1 in Division 8, and Sierra Canyon, No. 2 in Division 3.

Carpinteria plays at Santa Clara for the Frontier League championship.

The Warriors are seeking their first league title in football since 2002.

In 8-man football, Laguna Blanca hosts Cornerstone Christian of Wildomar in a CIF first-round game playoff game in Division 2 at 3 p.m., while Cate travels to Academy Careers & Exploration in Helendale for a 7 p.m. game in Division 1.

Grace Brethren (7-2, 2-0, No. 3 in Div. 8) vs. Bishop Diego (9-0, 2-0, No. 1 in Div. 6), at SBCC, 7:30 p.m. Radio: 1290 AM — These teams meet in the title game for the second year in a row. Most of Bishop’s team experienced the heartbreaking 19-17 loss last year and have been pointing to this game since the first day of practice. Grace has reloaded with talented players like junior running back Lantrelle Diggs (935 yards rushing, 13 TDs), senior wide receiver Jauqine Vukobradovich (21 catches, 353 yards, 5 TDs) and senior receiver Jermel Jones, a 6-4 transfer from Long Beach Poly who has 17 receptions for 388 yards and 6 TDs since becoming eligible four games ago. The Lancers go with a freshman quarterback, Michael Zele (1,309 passing yards and 17 TDs). Bishop’s experience, toughness in the trenches and the powerful running of John Harris should make the difference. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

Carpinteria (6-3, 2-0) at Santa Clara (7-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. — The Candaele magic is back at Carpinteria. Coley Candaele led the Warriors to league and CIF championships. And now his dad, Rick, has them one win away from a Frontier League title. Carpinteria faces a reborn Santa Clara team that started this season with a 19-game losing streak. The Saints are athletic, led by the running back tandem of Darius Ramirez and Amos Scott. With the kind of schedule the Warriors faced this season, nothing should faze them. Quarterback Vance Keiser has been solid down the stretch, Leo Vargas is running well behind an improved offensive line and the defense is making big plays. The Pick: Carpinteria.

San Marcos (1-8, 0-3) at Dos Pueblos (8-1, 3-0), 7 p.m. — The game is for bragging rights, but the Chargers have higher goals in mind. They hope to get a high playoff seeding and make a long run in the postseason. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.