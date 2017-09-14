Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:52 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Friday Night Lights: Bishop Diego Vs. St. Joseph Is A Marquee Match-Up

Santa Barbara will try to contain Toa Taua and No. 2-ranked Lompoc on Saturday

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 14, 2017 | 10:41 p.m.

Bishop Diego (3-0, No. 1 in Division 6) at St. Joseph (2-1, No. 6 in Division 5), 7 p.m. Radio: 1290 AM —A clash between two powerhouse programs in the county. Bishop Diego’s defense faces its toughest assignment against an explosive Knights team that just routed St. Bonaventure, 42-12. Senior quarterback Dino Maldonado makes it happen for the Knights with his athleticism and decision making. He’s thrown for 859 yards, nine touchdowns and has completed 71 percent of his passes; he was 20-27 against St. Bonaventure. He’s also run for 286 yards and four scores. The Knights’ loss came against Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks (41-22), a Division 2 power. Bishop Diego lost to St. Joseph last year at La Playa Stadium, and most of the players on this year’s team played in that game. You know they’re motivated to avenge that loss. If the Cardinals utilize all their weapons on offense and put pressure on Maldonado, they will remain unbeaten. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

 

Hueneme (2-1, No. 9 in Div. 13) at San Marcos (1-2), 7 p.m. — After getting his feet wet at Lompoc last week, sophomore quarterback Ben Partee should feel more comfortable running the offense at home against Hueneme. Partee needs to get the ball in the hands of Luis Mesino and let him do his thing. Tommy Schaeffer provides a solid running attack. The San Marcos defense needs to stop the run to give the team a chance to earn a second victory. Hueneme is coming off back-to-back shutouts against Santa Paula and Fillmore. San Marcos has more going for it. The Pick: San Marcos.

 

Carpinteria (1-1) at Nordhoff (2-0), 7 p.m. — The Warriors face a revived Nordhoff team that is 2-0 for the first time since 2014.  The Rangers’ attack is led by 6-3 senior quarterback Parker Johnson. Carpinteria is coming off a good defensive performance against Morro Bay, forcing six turnovers. Quarterback Vance Keiser has a nice connection going with wide receiver Terrell Richardson and Leo Vargas is running well. If they can handle playing on the road, the Warriors should prevail in a close game. The Pick: Carpinteria

 

Dos Pueblos (2-1, No. 7 in Div. 10 at Camarillo 2-1), 7 p.m. — The Chargers’ defense faces its biggest challenge of the young season. Camarillo has racked up 40 or more points in its last two games. It beat Division 6 top-ranked Saugus two weeks ago, 42-14, and defeated Pacifica, 40-29. The Scorpions are big up front and pound the ball with three running backs. Defensively, they’ve been tough against the pass, picking off seven passes and recording 8.5 sacks. Dos Pueblos needs to establish a good running game and give quarterback Jake Ramirez time to throw. This game figures to be close. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

 

SATURDAY

Lompoc (3-0, No. 2 in Div. 3) vs. Santa Barbara (2-1, No. 9 in Div. 9), 7 p.m., at SBCC— The numbers are impressive for the Braves’ highly recruited running back Toa Taua: In three games, he has 463 yards rushing on 29 carries, an average of 16 yards per carry; he ran for 170 yards and three TDs on three carries in a 72-14 win over San Marcos last week. Can the Dons contain him? They’ll need to control the line of scrimmage and gang tackle. Lompoc, however, is more than just Taua. It has playmakers like Dallas Canley, Johnny Manzo, Shemar Savage and Leondre Coleman. “We know what they’re all about, we know who they are, everybody does,” said Santa Barbara coach JT Stone of the powerful Braves. The Dons’ pass-first offense will need to protect quarterback Frankie Gamberdella and control the ball in order to keep pace with the Braves, who have outscored their opponents 158-28. The Pick: Lompoc

