Friday Night Lights: Carpinteria Begins Quest for Frontier League Title

Football

Malibu (5-2, 0-0) at Carpinteria (4-3, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. — The host Warriors are a battle-tested bunch going into the Frontier League opener. Their three losses have come against Santa Ynez, Bishop Diego and Nordhoff, who have a combined record 19-2. Their running game is in peak form with Leo Vargas and the defense has stepped up, allowing 26 points in the last two games. The Pick: Carpinteria

Santa Barbara (4-3, 1-0; No. 8 in Division 9) at Ventura (4-4, 1-1), 7 p.m. — This has the makings of a shootout between Santa Barbara’s passing attack and Ventura’s potent ground game with standout running back Chuck Wick. The Dons need to control the ball and keep their defense from getting overworked like it did at Royal. It won’t be easy against a rejuvenated Cougars’ team that is coming off an emotional win over crosstown rival Buena. The Pick: Ventura

Dos Pueblos (6-1, 1-0; No. 3 in Division 10) at Buena (2-5, 1-1), 7 p.m. — The Chargers have intercepted 20 passes this season and they face a passing team in Buena. The concern here: Is DP looking ahead to next week’s game against Santa Barbara? The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

SATURDAY

Santa Paula (4-3, 0-0) at Bishop Diego (7-0, 0-0; No. 1 in Division 6), at SBCC, 7:30 p.m. Radio: 1290 AM — Bishop Diego is coming off a bye week and should be rested and fired up for the Tri-Valley League opener. Before the week off, Bishop won its last two games 56-0. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

