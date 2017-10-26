Friday Night Lights: Championship Fever Is In The Air

Football

This is week local prep football teams can tie for league championships and set up title-game finales.

On Friday night, Bishop Diego plays at Nordhoff, where a win by the CIF-SS Division 6 top-ranked Cardinals will likely set up the anticipated Tri-Valley League title-game showdown against Grace Brethren next Friday at La Playa Stadium. Grace Brethren plays at Santa Paula on Friday.

Also on Friday, Carpinteria plays at winless Fillmore, where a victory puts the Warriors in position to play for the Frontier League title next week at Santa Clara. Santa Clara travels to Malibu.

Then there’s Saturday night’s all-local titanic between Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara at La Playa Stadium. Both teams are 2-0 in the Channel League, riding winning streaks and ranked in the top 10 in their respective CIF playoff divisions.

The winner will clinch a tie for the league title.

Here is a look at the weekend’s games:

Ventura (4-5, 1-2) at San Marcos (1-7, 0-2), 7 p.m. — The Royals face a Ventura team reeling from suspensions to several players for disciplinary reasons. Despite being shorthanded, the Cougars battled Santa Barbara to the wire last week. San Marcos is looking to finish strong. The Royals will need to contain talented running back Chuck Wick to have a shot at beating the Cougars. The Pick: Ventura

Bishop Diego (8-0, 1-0, No. 1 in Division 6) at Nordhoff (5-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. Radio: 1290 AM — It’s always an adventure when the Cardinals play in Ojai. Some really good Bishop teams have lost up there. This year’s team, however, is playing like it’s on a mission. The past three games have been played with a running clock in the second half and the starters have been able to rest. Bishop wants to be sharp before its showdown with Grace Brethren next week. Expect it to jump on Nordhoff early. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

Carpinteria (5-3, 1-0) at Fillmore (0-8, 0-1), 7:30 p.m. — The Warriors are on on a three-game winning streak and playing good football. They’ll need to avoid looking ahead against a struggling Flashes team. The Pick: Carpinteria.

SATURDAY

Dos Pueblos (7-1, 2-0, No. 3 in Div. 10 ) vs. Santa Barbara (5-3, 2-0, No. 6 in Div. 9), at SBCC, 7 p.m. — The big stadium at the beach is the perfect setting for a big community game that is for a league championship. The winner ties for the Channel League title. Dos Pueblos hasn’t lost since its season opener while Santa Barbara has stepped up big time in the last three games. Santa Barbara’s defense has made an amazing turnaround since allowing 44 points against Royal in Week 5. It’s allowed just three TDs during its three-game win streak, and one of those was on a fumble return by Ventura. The Dos Pueblos defense are master thieves, having forced an incredible 35 turnovers in eight games. Besides protecting the ball, a key for Santa Barbara is midde linebacker Henry Hepp & Co. keeping DP from pounding out yards on the ground. On the other side, linebacker Will Yamasaki, safety Michael Elbert and the DP defenders will try to contain the Dons’ potent passing attack. Quarterback play will be critical. Santa Barbara’s Frankie Gamberdella came up big for the Dons in last year’s game, throwing the tying TD pass to Natani Drati in the final seconds. Santa Barbara kicked the PAT to win 14-13. DP quarterback Jake Ramirez, who is playing in his first crosstown game, has been solid all season. If he is able to utilize all of his weapons, the Chargers should squeak out a win. The Pick: Dos Pueblos