Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:16 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Friday Night Lights: Dons, Royals Line Up for 58th Big Game

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 12, 2017 | 10:46 p.m.

Santa Barbara (3-3, 0-0) at San Marcos (1-6, 0-1), Radio: 1290 AM, 7 p.m. — The Dons open Channel League against their crosstown rivals in the 58th Big Game (Santa Barbara leads the series 33-24). Santa Barbara has had two weeks to prepare for this game after having a bye last Friday. The Dons’ running game, with Jeremiah Phillips and Kris Ramirez, showed great improvement in their last game against Pacifica (a 20-7 win). That will make things doubly tough for the San Marcos defense, which already has to deal with the potent passing attack, led by quarterback Frankie Gamberdella. “We know they are going to come out and play hard,” Dons coach JT Stone said of the Royals. “Their quarterback is back and healthy, so we expect them to come out fully loaded and ready to go. We are focused and understand that the league title is up for grabs and any team in our league can win it.”

The Dons can expect to see a fired up Royals squad, which got off to a bad start in league last week at Buena (a 42-0 loss). Quarterback Jacob Villarreal makes his second start since fracturing his left elbow in Week 1. That should help improve his timing with standout receiver Luis Mesino. The Royals also have a solid running back in Tommy Schaeffer, and their return game is dangerous with Mesino. “Santa Barbara is playing at a high level in the passing game, running the ball effectively, and very aggressive to the point of attack on defense,” San Marcos coach Jason Fowle said. “It is going to take great teamwork, communication, effort and execution; we need to protect the football on offense, take advantage of scoring opportunities, generate turnovers on defense, and win the field position game on special teams.  We need to focus on playing to our highest capabilities each and every play. If we can do all that then we will put ourselves in position to be successful.

Santa Barbara’s defense should make the difference in this game. Middle linebacker Henry Hepp and defensive back Natani Drati are having outstanding seasons. The Pick: Santa Barbara

 

Trinity Classical (2-4) at Carpinteria (3-3), 7:30 p.m. — Carpinteria celebrates Homecoming with its last game before the start of Frontier League play. The Warriors are coming off an impressive 30-14 win over Santa Paula. Expect them to keep rolling against a team that has struggled to run the football. The Pick: Carpinteria.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 