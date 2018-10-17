Wednesday, October 17 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Friday Night Lights, Early Edition: Previews & Predictions of Week 9 Games

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 17, 2018 | 9:44 p.m.

As the high football regular season enters its final two weeks, the games have taken on greater significance.

In the Channel League, Lompoc (3-0 in league) can clinch a title tie with a home win over 1-2 San Marcos; Dos Pueblos (2-1) and Santa Ynez (2-1) square off for sole possession of second place and a CIF playoff berth; Santa Barbara (1-2) needs to win out in order to stay in the playoff hunt.

Bishop Diego faces a tough road in the Camino League to make the postseason. The Cardinals (0-2) play host to Division 3 7th-ranked Moorpark (1-2) on Friday night at La Playa Stadium before ending the regular season at winless Thousand Oaks next week.

The Cardinals are in Division 4, where 19 schools are competing for 16 playoff spots. Two wins or even a split in their last two games would likely help their postseason cause.

Carpinteria faces must-win situations in its final two Citrus Coast League games to secure a playoff spot in Division 12. The 1-3 Warriors host winless Santa Clara in their homecoming game on Friday and end the regular season at Nordhoff next week. 

Here is a look at the games this week:

THURSDAY

Cabrillo (0-8, 0-3) vs. Santa Barbara (4-4, 1-2), at San Marcos, 7 p.m. — The Dons added a new wrinkle to their offense by starting rifle-armed sophomore Deacon Hill at quarterback and playing Frankie Gamberdella at wide receiver. They hooked up five times. Look for the Dons to continue to mix things up. The defense, which played well against Lompoc, should give Cabrillo a tough time. The Pick: Santa Barbara

FRIDAY

San Marcos (2-6, 1-2) at Lompoc (6-2, 3-0, No. 4 in Division 3), 7 p.m. — Lompoc’s physical offensive line will be difficult for the Royals to handle for four quarters. The Pick: Lompoc.

Dos Pueblos (5-3, 2-1) at Santa Ynez (5-3, 2-1), 7 p.m. — A victory will give the Pirates a CIF playoff berth — something that’s eluded them the last two years because they finished third in a five-team lead. DP is coming off an emotional comeback win over San Marcos. The Chargers will need a strong effort against a rugged Santa Ynez defense. The Pick: Santa Ynez.

Moorpark (5-3, 1-2) vs. Bishop Diego (3-5, 0-2), at San Marcos, 7 p.m. — Bishop’s defense will have its hands full against 6-foot-3 quarterback Blake Sturgill and 6-5 wide receiver Drake London. Sturgill has thrown for 2,146 yards and 23 touchdowns; the USC-bound London has 40 receptions for 678 yards and 8 TDs. The Pick: Moorpark

Santa Clara (0-7, 0-5) at Carpinteria (4-4, 1-3), 7 p.m. — The Warriors have missed playmaking receiver Brady Sturdivan. Both Carpinteria and Santa Clara have struggled offensively in league, but the Warriors have played well at home. The Pick: Carpinteria

