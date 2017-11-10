Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:26 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Football

Friday Night Lights: Let the CIF Playoffs Begin

Bishop Diego’s defensive line will go up against a power-running offense from Norte Vista in a first-round playoff game. Click to view larger
Bishop Diego’s defensive line will go up against a power-running offense from Norte Vista in a first-round playoff game. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 10, 2017 | 3:27 a.m.

Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos and Carpinteria begin their CIF-Southern Section football playoff seasons on Friday.

Bishop Diego (9-1), the top-seed in Division 6, takes on Norte Vista of Riverside (3-7) at La Playa Stadium at 7 p.m.

Division 10 second-seeded Dos Pueblos (9-1) faces an 8-1-1 Brentwood team at Scott O’Leary Stadium at a 7 p.m.

Carpinteria (6-4) travels to the north county and plays Northern League-champion Santa Maria (7-3) in a Division 12 match-up.

In 8-man football, Laguna Blanca and Cate play in quarterfinal games this weekend. Laguna makes the long drive to Bermuda Dunes on Friday night to take on Desert Christian Academy in Division 2. 

Cate hosts defending Division 1 champion Mojave on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

 

Norte Vista (3-7) vs. Bishop Diego (9-1), at SBCC, 7 p.m. Radio: 1290 AM — Don’t let Norte Vista’s record fool you. The Braves finished in a five-way tie for first place in the River Valley League at 3-2; they average over 30 points and 370 yards rushing a game. Their leading rushing is Chris Melesio (5-9, 190) with 2,341 yards on 274 carries and 25 TDs. Leading him through the line is 270-pound fullback Cameron Stoddard, who’s gained 839 yards and scored 14 TDs. Bishop Diego enters the game without star running back John Harris. He injured his knee in last week’s double overtime loss against Grace Brethren. The Cardinals, however, have two solid backs in Adrian Sorocco and Evan McKeegan. The defense has played well. It will need to make plays and gang tackle to contain the power-running game of the Braves. The Pick: Bishop Diego

 

Brentwood (8-1-1) at Dos Pueblos (9-1), 7 p.m. — Most of the Chargers have playoff experience, which should help them get through the playoff opener. Brentwood played against mostly small schools and hasn’t seen an offensive and defensive line as big as DP’s. The Eagles’ only loss came against powerhouse Sierra Canyon, 49-0; they tied L.A. Poly, 14-14, early in the season. The team is led by quarterback Sol Broady, who has thrown of 1,567 yards and 21 touchdowns. Sophomore Lucian Broady is the leading rusher with 684 yards and 12 TDs. Dos Pueblos has too much going for it on both sides of the ball. The Pick: Dos Pueblos

 

Carpinteria (6-4) at Santa Maria (6-4), 7 p.m. — The Warriors figure to be in another dogfight against the Saints. Just like last week against Santa Clara, Carpinteria faces a crafty, quick quarterback in Blake Truhite. He’s only 5-foot-6, but he plays huge; he’s passed and rushed for more than 1,000 yards. Carpinteria gets a big boost with the return of Isaac DeAlba at linebacker and fullback. The Pick: Carpinteria

