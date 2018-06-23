Friday Night Lights: Local Teams Face Tough Openers

Football

Welcome to Friday Night Lights, Noozhawk’s preview of the weekend’s high school football games involving South Coast teams.

There are four games on tap for Week Zero of the 2017 season, three on Friday and one on Saturday night. The teams that play Week Zero games will have a bye week later in the season.

The local teams face some tough competition in their openers. On Friday, Bishop Diego plays the defending Class 3A state champions of Nevada at SBCC's La Playa Stadium; Dos Pueblos hosts the No. 2 team in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 preseason poll; San Marcos play at Division 10 second-ranked Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara hosts Division 6 top-ranked Saugus on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium. Carpinteria opens its season next Friday.

Here is a preview of this weekend’s games:

Las Vegas Desert Pines vs. Bishop Diego, at SBCC (Radio: 1290 AM), 7:30 p.m. — The senior-heavy Cardinals open a tough pre-league campaign against the Class 3A state champions of Nevada. Desert Pines lost most of its championship team to graduation, including five big stars who signed with Division 1 programs. The Jaguars, however, return 6-foot-1 dual-threat quarterback Tyler Williamson, who threw for six TDs and ran for two more scores in two wins, including the state title game. He has a big-time receiver in Jaden Mitchell, who has committed to Arizona. This team seems similar to the Salesian squad that ended Bishop’s season in the first round of the playoffs last. The Cardinals return most of the players off that team, including standout running back John Harris and linebacker Ashton Borgeson. That experience should make the difference in game. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

San Juan Hills at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m. — Both teams feature outstanding linemen. San Juan Hills’ standout is Sean Rhyan, a 6-4, 300-pound junior who has attracted scholarship offers from several Pac-12 schools. The Chargers counter with senior Erick Nisich (6-4, 275), who is weighing offers from West Point, Ivy League schools and UC Davis. Both teams have senior quarterbacks, but DP’s Jake Ramirez will be taking his first varsity snap in the game. Doug Jackson saw action last year for San Juan Hills and earned second-team all-league honors. Dos Pueblos is 0-3 against the Stallions, but the last two meetings have been close: 36-29 in San Juan Capistrano last year and 26-23 at home in 2013. This is a tough opponent to break in a new quarterback. The Pick: San Juan Hills.

San Marcos at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m. — This is a tough opener for the Royals. Santa Ynez was ranked second in the Division 10 preseason poll. The Pirates return nine starters on offense, including star receiver Gabe Prendergast (6-3, 180 pounds) and Jasper Kadlec (6-4, 200). They have a new quarterback in Dustin Gregg. San Marcos has an experienced quarterback in Jake Villarreal, but the Royals don’t have enough firepower this early in the season to keep pace with Santa Ynez. The Pick: Santa Ynez.

Saturday

Saugus vs. Santa Barbara High, at SBCC, 7:30 p.m. — The Dons have lots of weapons and an experience quarterback, but a young line on both sides of the ball will make it tough against an experienced Saugus team, which was ranked No. 1 in the CIF-SS Division 6 preseason poll. The Centurions return 14 starters, including quarterback Nathan Eldridge, who led the team to the Division 6 quarterfinals, where they lost on a missed 2-point conversion. Eldridge threw for 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns last year. He threw for three scores in a 35-7 win over the Dons in last year’s season opener. Santa Barbara plays its first game on the turf at La Playa Stadium. The new surroundings and a potent opponent might be too much to handle in a season opener. The Pick: Saugus.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .