Friday Night Lights: Play Begins in Channel League

Football

The race for the Channel League football title begins Friday, so it’s time for the five teams to forget about the pre-league games and live in the now.

This year’s campaign will be the last for long-time members Ventura and Buena as they move into the Pacific View League starting next year in the new re-leaguing cycle in the CIF-Southern Section.

Dos Pueblos hosts Ventura in a battle of co-champions from last season while San Marcos travels to Buena. Santa Barbara has a bye.

In non-league games, Bishop Diego takes its No. 1 ranking to Fillmore and Carpinteria hosts Santa Paula in one of the oldest rivalries in the area.

In 8-man football, local rivals Cate and Laguna Blanca clash in a non-league game on Friday afternoon at Laguna.

Ventura (3-3) at Dos Pueblos (5-1, No. 5 in Division 10), 7 p.m. — The Chargers’ defense faces its toughest test against a Cougars team that is equally dangerous on the ground and in the air. Quarterback Kyle Gerardi has passed for 1,219 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 187 yard on 25 carries, a 7.5 per rush average. Running back Chuck Wick, a transfer from St. Bonaventure, is a powerful player. He’s rushed for 466 yards and eight touchdowns. The Cougars usually field a tough defense, but it’s taken a hit in the last two games against Hart and Camarillo. Dos Pueblos’ defense has been the talk of the season, forcing 25 turnovers. Quarterback Jake Ramirez keeps getting better, and he now has a big-time target in Cyrus Wallace. This should be a back-and-forth, high-scoring game. DP’s defense is the difference maker. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

San Marcos (1-5) at Buena (2-4), 7 p.m. — The Royals received great news this week: starting quarterback Jake Villarreal has been cleared to play. He missed four games after suffering a fractured elbow on his non-throwing arm. His presence should make the Royals more productive on offense. Buena has a good quarterback in Coby Barbar (120 of 208 passes for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns. San Marcos needs to put a strong rush on Barbar to disrupt the passing game. The Pick: Buena

Bishop Diego (6-0, No. 1 in Division 6) at Fillmore (0-5), 7:30 p.m., Radio: 1290 AM — Bishop Diego has too many weapons for a Flashes team that has been outscored 163-12. The Pick: Bishop Diego

Santa Paula (3-2) at Carpinteria (2-3), 7:30 p.m. —The playing field will be even in this clash. The Warriors need to get their running game going and get the ball in the hands of Terrell Richardson: The Pick: Carpinteria.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.