Friday Night Lights (Playoffs Edition): Area Teams Need to Kick It Up a Notch

As famed chef Emeril Lagasse likes to say when cooking up a delicious recipe, the five area 11-man football teams will need to “kick it up notch” in their CIF playoff openers on Friday night.

There are no gimmes in playoff football, but the five area teams are going to have their hands full against formidable opponents.

Channel League-champion Lompoc got a home game for its Division 3 opener against a Capistrano Valley team that has a quarterback who’s thrown for nearly 2800 yards and 41 touchdowns.

In Division 4, Bishop Diego plays a balanced Saugus team, the opponent it beat in the Division 6 semifinals last year en route to the school's first CIF-Southern Section title and state championship.

"We know Saugus will be a challenge as they are big and physical like last year and look more experienced than a year ago," Bishop Diego coach Tom Crawford said. "Defensively, they are very athletic and really disciplined, so even in their (three) losses they have kept opponent's offenses in check."

Dos Pueblos faces the challenge of trying to contain an athletic Lawndale team on the road in Division 5. Lawndale, the Ocean League champion, played a demanding schedule that included L.A. City power Narbonne, Calabasas and Sierra Canyon. It beat Sierra Canyon and played the other two teams fairly close.

Division 7 playoff-bound Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez will need to be at their best Friday night on the road.

Santa Barbara, which will don the gold uniforms and transform into the Golden Tornado for the playoffs, plays an athletic and fast Culver City team. The Centurions lost by only a touchdown against Lawndale (34-27) in the Ocean League.

Santa Ynez travels to play top-seeded and undefeated Covina-Northview, a team that has outscored its opponents 397-63.

In 8-man football, undefeated Cate has been a scoring juggernaut. The Rams are top seeded in Division 1 and will play their playoff opener at Carpinteria High on Friday night against a 3-6 Lancaster-Desert Christian team.

Here is a look at Friday’s first-round playoff games:

Santa Barbara (6-4) at Culver City (8-2), 7:30 p.m. —This game as the potential of being high scoring. The Dons will have to be crafty and protect quarterback Deacon Hill to contend with Culver City’s speed and athleticism. “We must play disciplined football and limit their big-play capability on both sides of the ball,” said coach JT Stone. The pick: Culver City.

Dos Pueblos (6-4) at Lawndale (8-2), 7 p.m. —The Chargers will be dealing with an explosive Lawndale offense that just got its star running back (a USC commit) back from injury. In his only carry last week against Hawthorne, Jordan Wilmore ran for an 80-yard touchdown. DP has several key players injured. The Pick: Lawndale.

Bishop Diego (4-6) vs. Saugus (7-3) at College of the Canyons, 7:30 p.m. Radio: 1290 AM— Saugus plays physical and has a balanced attack. Bishop is a battle-tested team. “We hope that the grind of our schedule and league has prepared us for the type of game this is likely to be,” said Crawford. Bishop may not have enough firepower to keep pace with the Centurions. The Pick: Saugus.

Capistrano Valley (7-3) at Lompoc (8-2), 7 p.m. — The Braves have had trouble against Orange County teams in the playoffs in recent years. They will be up against a Capo Valley squad that has one of the top passing quarterbacks in the OC in Nathan Manning (2,728 yards, 41 TDs) and an outstanding linebacker in James Giles (116 tackles, including 15 for loss). Capo Valley’s three losses came in the tough South Coast League. The Braves are in peak form, but this opponent has too much going for it. The Pick: Capo Valley.

Santa Ynez (6-4) at Northview (10-0), at Covina District Field, 7:30 p.m. — The Pirates are solid defensively but it might not be enough against Northview’s potent offense, led by quarterback James Jimenez (2,312 passing yards and 33 TDs, with only 3 interceptions). He spreads the ball around to several speedy playmakers. The Pick: Northview.