Friday, November 2 , 2018, 12:30 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Friday Night Lights (Playoffs Edition): Area Teams Need to Kick It Up a Notch

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 1, 2018 | 11:14 p.m.

As famed chef Emeril Lagasse likes to say when cooking up a delicious recipe, the five area 11-man football teams will need to “kick it up notch” in their CIF playoff openers on Friday night.

There are no gimmes in playoff football, but the five area teams are going to have their hands full against formidable opponents.

Channel League-champion Lompoc got a home game for its Division 3 opener against a Capistrano Valley team that has a quarterback who’s thrown for nearly 2800 yards and 41 touchdowns.

In Division 4, Bishop Diego plays a balanced Saugus team, the opponent it beat in the Division 6 semifinals last year en route to the school's first CIF-Southern Section title and state championship.

"We know Saugus will be a challenge as they are big and physical like last year and look more experienced than a year ago," Bishop Diego coach Tom Crawford said. "Defensively, they are very athletic and really disciplined, so even in their  (three) losses they have kept opponent's offenses in check."

Dos Pueblos faces the challenge of trying to contain an athletic Lawndale team on the road in Division 5. Lawndale, the Ocean League champion, played a demanding schedule that included L.A. City power Narbonne, Calabasas and Sierra Canyon. It beat Sierra Canyon and played the other two teams fairly close.

Division 7 playoff-bound Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez will need to be at their best Friday night on the road.

Santa Barbara, which will don the gold uniforms and transform into the Golden Tornado for the playoffs, plays an athletic and fast Culver City team.  The Centurions lost by only a touchdown against Lawndale (34-27) in the Ocean League.

Santa Ynez travels to play top-seeded and undefeated Covina-Northview, a team that has outscored its opponents 397-63.

In 8-man football, undefeated Cate has been a scoring juggernaut. The Rams are top seeded in Division 1 and will play their playoff opener at Carpinteria High on Friday night against a 3-6 Lancaster-Desert Christian team.

Here is a look at Friday’s first-round playoff games:

Santa Barbara (6-4) at Culver City (8-2), 7:30 p.m. —This game as the potential of being high scoring. The Dons will have to be crafty and protect quarterback Deacon Hill to contend with Culver City’s speed and athleticism. “We must play disciplined football and limit their big-play capability on both sides of the ball,” said coach JT Stone. The pick: Culver City.

Dos Pueblos (6-4) at Lawndale (8-2), 7 p.m. —The Chargers will be dealing with an explosive Lawndale offense that just got its star running back (a USC commit) back from injury. In his only carry last week against Hawthorne, Jordan Wilmore ran for an 80-yard touchdown. DP has several key players injured. The Pick: Lawndale.

Bishop Diego (4-6) vs. Saugus (7-3) at College of the Canyons, 7:30 p.m. Radio: 1290 AM— Saugus plays physical and has a balanced attack. Bishop is a battle-tested team. “We hope that the grind of our schedule and league has prepared us for the type of game this is likely to be,” said Crawford. Bishop may not have enough firepower to keep pace with the Centurions. The Pick: Saugus.

Capistrano Valley (7-3) at Lompoc (8-2), 7 p.m. — The Braves have had trouble against Orange County teams in the playoffs in recent years. They will be up against a Capo Valley squad that has one of the top passing quarterbacks in the OC in Nathan Manning (2,728 yards, 41 TDs) and an outstanding linebacker in James Giles (116 tackles, including 15 for loss). Capo Valley’s three losses came in the tough South Coast League. The Braves are in peak form, but this opponent has too much going for it. The Pick: Capo Valley.

Santa Ynez (6-4) at Northview (10-0), at Covina District Field, 7:30 p.m. — The Pirates are solid defensively but it might not be enough against Northview’s potent offense, led by quarterback James Jimenez (2,312 passing yards and 33 TDs, with only 3 interceptions). He spreads the ball around to several speedy playmakers. The Pick: Northview.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 