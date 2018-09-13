Friday Night Lights: Preview & Predictions of Week 4 Football Games

Football

“The league is a toss-up,” Carpinteria football coach Rick Candaele said about the new Citrus Coast League.

His Warriors open the inaugural season on Friday night with a home game against Fillmore.

By the look of the pre-league records of the league's seven teams, Candaele’s assessment appears spot on.

Malibu and Santa Paula are 4-0 while Carpinteria, Fillmore and Nordhoff are 3-1. Santa Clara and Hueneme are winless in four games, but the prior has been plagued with injuries and the latter has played some against tough opponents.

“It’s going to be really competitive,” Candaele said. “Fillmore is a fine team, so it’s really hard to tell how that’s going to work out.”

The Flashes are coming off a 32-0 shutout of La Cañada. Another win came against Viewpoint (49-22), the team Carpinteria beat last week, 45-30.

Fillmore’s lone loss was against Brentwood (34-7), which also handed Hueneme a 34-24 defeat.

Like Carpinteria, Fillmore has a balanced offense. Quarterback Jake Saviers has thrown for 654 yards and five touchdowns, and Bryce Nunez leads the running game with 576 yards on 83 carries and six TDs.

Carpinteria will be missing one of its key players, running back/safety Chris Ramirez, with an ankle injury, but reserves have stepped up for the Warriors.

The Warriors have won two straight and scored over 40 points in both games.

In other games Friday night, Santa Barbara travels to Pacifica, San Marcos is at Channel Islands, Bishop Diego heads to Golden Valley in Santa Clarita, Santa Ynez hosts San Luis Obispo and Cabrillo is home against Buena.

Here are previews and predictions of this week’s games:

Fillmore (3-1) at Carpinteria (3-1, No. 3 in Div. 12), 7 p.m. — Quarterback Vance Keiser is doing a good job mixing up his plays, and receiver Brady Sturdivan has been a force at wide receiver. The defense, which got a workout against Viewpoint’s passing attack last week, figures to be better. The Pick: Carpinteria.

Santa Barbara (3-1, No. 9 in Div. 7) at Pacifica (3-0, No. 4 in Div. 6), 7 p.m. — This game matches two potent offenses. The Dons need to cut down on the turnovers and not give Pacifica good field position. Look for quarterback Frankie Gamberdella to bounce back with a vengeance. The Pick: Santa Barbara.

Bishop Diego (2-2) at Golden Valley (1-3), 7 p.m. — A rematch of last year’s CIF-SS Division 6 title game. The defending champion Cardinals put together a solid first half last week against Nipomo, scoring 34 points. Golden Valley beat Crespi in overtime for its first win. Bishop QB Jake Engel is finding his rhythm and Adrian Soracco is making an impact on both sides of the ball. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

San Marcos (0-4) at Channel Islands (1-3), 7 p.m. — Coming off a rough outing last week against Nordhoff, the Royals look to put together four good quarters of football and win their first game. Oak Park had success running the football against Channel Islands last week in a 24-21 win. That should be good news for Royals’ running back Tommy Schaefer. The Pick: San Marcos.

San Luis Obispo (2-1) at Santa Ynez (2-1), 7 p.m. — The Pirates are coming off a bye week, which gave Bennett Redell extra time to get in more reps at quarterback. The defense is coming off a shutout (36-0 against Santa Maria on Aug. 31). San Luis Obispo is also coming off a bye after beating San Marcos (41-33) two weeks ago. The Pick: Santa Ynez.

Buena (0-4) vs. Cabrillo (0-4), at Huyck Stadium, 7 p.m. — Buena showed signs of a good running game last week against Dos Pueblos. Cabrillo is still trying to find a rhythm on offense. The Pick: Buena.

