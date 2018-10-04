Friday, October 5 , 2018, 12:42 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Football

Friday Night Lights: Preview & Predictions of Week 7 Games

Dos Pueblos goes up against Channel League favorite Lompoc

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2018 | 10:36 p.m.

An inside track to the Channel League football title is at stake in Friday night’s clash between Dos Pueblos and Lompoc at San Marcos’ Warkentin Stadium.

Both teams won their league openers last week with shutouts. 

Elsewhere: Santa Barbara, invigorated by its 48-0 win in the Big Game against San Marcos, travels to Santa Ynez for its first-ever league game against the Pirates.

The Camino doesn’t get any easier for Bishop Diego. After falling against an expereienced and talent-loaded Grace Brethren in their Camino League opener, the Cardinals travel to unbeaten Camarillo, the top-ranked team in Division 4 of the CIF-SS.

Carpinteria looks to bounce back from a two-game losing streak in the Citrus Coast League at 5-1 Malibu.

Over the years, Lompoc has dominated the non-league match-ups against the Channel League schools from Santa Barbara.

But this Braves team appears more vulnerable in their first year as a league member.

Regardless, the local coaches still believe the title goes through Lompoc. 

While their offense has run hot and cold, the Braves have been steady on defense. They made a statement last week in a 21-0 win against Santa Ynez, limiting the Pirates to just 87 yards rushing and 211 total yards.

Dos Pueblos also dished out some punishment in a 42-0 win over Cabrillo.

The Chargers will need another stellar effort against the physical offensive line of Lompoc.

Here are the previews and predictions of this week’s games:

Lompoc (4-2, 1-0, No. 7 in Div. 3) vs. Dos Pueblos (4-2, 1-0), at San Marcos, 7 p.m. — The Chargers will need to contain Lompoc quarterback Cameron Iribarren, who has hurt opposing teams with his arm and legs. The Pick: Lompoc

Santa Barbara High (4-2, 1-0) at Santa Ynez (3-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. — The passing and running of Dons’ quarterback Frankie Gamberdella will be too much for the Pirates’ defense to handle. The Pick: Santa Barbara

San Marcos (1-5, 0-1) at Cabrillo (0-6, 0-1), Huyck Stadium, 7 p.m. — The Royals need to get Tommy Schaefer going again. The Pick: San Marco.

Bishop Diego (3-4, 0-1) at Camarillo (6-0, 1-0, No. 1 in Div. 4), 7 p.m. (Radio: 1290 AM) — The last time the Cardinals played at Camarillo it was in the CIF-SS Northern Division semifinals in 2015. They played the Scorpions tough in the first half before being worn down. This game could follow a similar pattern. The Pick: Camarillo.

Carpinteria (4-3, 1-2) at Malibu (5-1, 1-1), 6:30 p.m.— The Warriors hope to get some injured players back for a key league contest. Malibu is coming off a win against Santa Clara in which running back Dane Kapler rushed for 275 yards. Look for Carpinteria to bounce back. The Pick: Carpinteria.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

