Friday Night Lights: Preview of Week-5 Games

Football

Carpinteria (2-2) at Bishop Diego (5-0, No. 1 CIF-SS Division 6), at SBCC, 7:30 p.m. Radio: 1290 AM — Carpinteria coach Rick Candaele says his team doesn’t have the pressure of being favored in this rivalry game. The Warriors, however, face the pressure of trying to slow down a Bishop Diego team that has improved its passing game to go along with a devastating rushing attack. Junior quarterback Jake Engel threw four touchdown passes in the Cardinals’ 35-20 win at Santa Fe Christian. The other touchdown came on an 80-yard run by senior John Harris. Carpinteria’s defense played a solid game in a 17-2 win over Viewpoint. It will have to be even better against Bishop. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

San Marcos (1-4) at Nordhoff (4-0), 7 p.m. — The Royals have played well defensively in their last two games, but the offense has sputtered. Coach Jason Fowle said junior linebacker Dane Sterndahl might see some action on offense to give the team a boost. Since losing two quarterbacks, the offense has been carried by running back Tommy Schaeffer. San Marcos will be facing a Nordhoff team that’s regained its swagger after suffering back-to-back two-win seasons. Quarterback Parker Johnson makes the team go. The defense has allowed only one TD in the last three games. The Pick: Nordhoff.

SATURDAY

Pacifica (0-5) at Santa Barbara (2-3), at SBCC, 7 p.m. — Santa Barbara coach JT Stone is looking for his team to step up after its 44-34 loss at Royal last week; they couldn’t hold a 21-7 lead. The Dons face a young, athletic Pacifica team that has played a rugged schedule. Four of the Tritons’ losses have come against strong programs: Calabasas, Camarillo, Newbury Park and Moorpark. They lost a 38-35 heartbreaker against Buena last week. Pacifica got burned by Buena’s passing game. That should fired up Frankie Gamberdella and Co. The Pick: Santa Barbara.