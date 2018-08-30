Friday Night Lights: Previews & Predictions of Week 2 Games

It’s a highly anticipated match-up of football powers in Santa Barbara County: Bishop Diego vs. Lompoc at La Playa Stadium.

While the teams don’t have the superstars of last year — game breakers like Toa Taua and Shermar Savage of Lompoc, and John Harris, Isaiah Veal and Ashton Borgeson of Bishop — they have plenty of fine football players and winning traditions.

“Lompoc will be a great challenge for us,” Bishop coach Tom Crawford said of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Braves. “Great athletes and tradition, led by a fine coaching staff headed by coach (Andrew) Jones. (The Braves) are fast and physical and, like us, have a lot of young players who are coming into their own.”

Jones called the Cardinals “a well-coached team, young, but big, physical, and athletic.”

The schools have enjoyed great success in the 2000s. Lompoc, a five-time CIF-SS champion, has won four titles (2002, 2003, 2010, 2011), with 2010-11 teams coached by Jones. They reached the semifinals in 2016.

Under Crawford, Bishop finished as runner-up in 2007 and reached the semifinals four times (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015). The Cardinals won their first Southern Section title last season and became the first program in the county to win a CIF State Championship.

Both teams come into Friday's marquee match-up off of losses and dealing off-the-field issues.

Last week, Lompoc committed several turnovers and lost 31-13 at CIF-SS Division 5 ranked St. Paul after leading 13-0.

“St. Paul is legit, but if you turn the ball over seven times against any opponent, you’re probably going to lose,” said Jones.

The Braves come into Friday's game with heavy hearts, as a member of the senior class at Lompoc High passed away.

“It’s an unfortunate week for us, the senior class lost a classmate on Saturday night,” Jones said. “We have had several starters out of practice (because they’re) receiving counseling. One starter said he will be unable to play Friday. Practice has been a chore this week.”

During its game last week, Bishop Diego’s offense sputtered in a 27-3 loss.

“I cannot comment on players' status or availability, but we will go with what we suit up and I can tell you we will play with great effort,” Crawford said when questioned about the availability of the absent players earlier in the week.

Back-up Jackson Haskell was expected to the starting quarterback after returning starter Jake Engel was absent from last week’s game at St. Bonaventure, but Crawford later told Noozhawk that Engel and Adrian Soracco, who missed last week's game with an injury, would be available to play Friday.

Soracco's return to the lineup will be big boost to the Cardinals on both sides of the ball.

“It will be a great challenge (playing against Lompoc) but, that being said, our focus is on showing continued improvement, eliminating the mistakes of last week and finishing drives offensively, which we did not do last week because of called penalties,” said Crawford.

Jones believes the loss against St. Paul shook his team up, and reminded it this is not 2017 or 2016, when the Braves dominated opponents with Taua and Savage.

“We have a chance to be pretty solid. We just have to get through this preseason gauntlet,” he said. “We have a young team.They just have to learn how to finish.”

In addition to the football game Friday, Bishop Diego Athletics is hosting Team Cheek Night.

The event, organized by Bishop Athletic Director Dan Peeters and his wife, Jana, was set up to raise awareness of childhood cancer and inform fans in attendance on how they can make a difference in a child’s life by registering with the national bone marrow registry through the organization, Be The Match.

Be The Match connects patients with their donor match for a life-saving marrow transplant.

The Peeters’ 6-year-old son, Ludreas (“Reas”), is the inspiration behind the event. He’s been diagnosed with leukemia.

The pregame coin toss will feature Bishop alum and childhood cancer survivor Racheal DaRoss, along with Henry Miller and William Cain, who both have ties to the Bishop community.

William was diagnosed with leukemia at 6 months old and has been in remission for close to four years, and Henry was diagnosed with leukemia in May.

Henry’s father attended the school and Williams’ mother is a current member of the Bishop faculty.

Families with young cancer fighters will receive free admission to the football game, which starts at 7:30 p.m. at La Playa Stadium at Santa Barbara City College.

Here previews and predictions of this weekend’s games:

Lompoc (1-1) vs. Bishop Diego (1-1, No. 10 in Division 4), at SBCC, 7:30 p.m. — The strengths of both teams is in the trenches. Lompoc playmakers Ryan Morgan, Leondre Coleman and Cullin Ranney will be a handful for the Cardinals. The pick: Lompoc

Dos Pueblos (1-1) at Ventura (0-1), 7 p.m. — Ventura doesn’t have the speed of Pacifica, but DP’s inexperienced defense will have a tough time handling Ventura’s passing combination of 6-3 QB Carson Willis and 6-3 wide receiver Bryce Weinell; running back TJ Barlow is tough to bring down. The pick: Ventura

Santa Barbara (2-0, No. 3 in Division 7) at Channel Islands (1-1), 7 p.m. — The Dons now have a running game with Justin Perez and Jeremiah Phillips. Combined with the passing attack of QB Frankie Gamberdella and receivers Dakota Hill, Jackson Gonzales, Santa Barbara has too much offense for Channel Islands. The pick: Santa Barbara

San Luis Obispo (1-1) at San Marcos (0-2), 7 p.m. — The Royals are inching closer to a win. If they learned from their mistakes and don’t take their foot off the gas in the second half, a victory should come against the Tigers. The pick: San Marcos

Santa Ynez (1-1) at Santa Maria (1-1), 7 p.m. — The Saints capitalized on second-half mistakes by San Marcos to pull out a win. The Santa Ynez has been carried by its defense in the first two games. Expect the Pirates to follow the same M.O. in this game. The pick: Santa Ynez

Capistrano Valley Christian (2-0) at Carpinteria (1-1, No. 3 in Division 12), 7 p.m. — Carpinteria faces a team that’s rolled up big yardage and points in its two wins. The Warriors, however, have a sound defense that will make it tough for the visitors from south Orange County. The pick: Carpinteria

Rio Mesa (1-1) at Cabrillo (0-2), Huyck Stadium, 7 p.m. — The Conquistadores have struggled out of the gate. They’ll face a Rio Mesa team that is going to pound the ball with running back Moses Marsico. The Conqs have allowed 87 points in two games. The pick: Rio Mesa