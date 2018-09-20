Friday Night Lights: Previews & Predictions of Week 5 Games

Dos Pueblos at Righetti will be a clash of no-nonsense football

“Smashmouth” is an old-school football term that means a physical, no-nonsense line-up-and-hit-as-hard-as-you-can style of play.

Dos Pueblos and Righetti play that brand of football, so when the two meet in their intersectional battle on Friday at Righetti, it will be like a demolition derby.

The team with the ball handlers that can avoid the big hits should prevail in this one.

Righetti (4-1) has been rolling up big yardage and points by running the football. Running back Adan Solis has rushed for 662 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, and the Warriors are averaging 301 yards on the ground.

Their lone loss was a 37-35 decision against a good Bakersfield-Centennial team.

Dos Pueblos (3-1) also has punished teams with its ground game. The Chargers have worn out defenses using as many as five running backs in a game, and quarterback David Leon can also run. The running attack is averaging 255 yards per game.

This should be a good tune-up for the Chargers before the start of Channel League next week.

In other action Friday, Bishop Diego makes a long trip to San Juan Capistrano to face a strong St. Margaret’s team; Carpinteria hosts Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League clash; Santa Ynez plays its homecoming game against Templeton and longtime Los Padres League rivals St. Joseph and Lompoc meet in a non-league game at Lompoc’s Huyck Stadium.

Santa Barbara and San Marcos have byes this week.

Here is a look at Friday’s games:

Dos Pueblos (3-1, No. 9 in Div. 5) at Righetti (4-1), 7 p.m. — This will be a good test for an improving Chargers’ defense as the Warriors like to pound the ball. DP kicker Jesse Mollkoy (7 field goals, 11-11 on PATs) could be the difference in this one. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

Hueneme (1-4) at Carpinteria (4-1, No. 2 in Div, 12), 7 p.m. — Hueneme is the wild-card team of the new Citrus Coast League. It’s the biggest school in the 7-team league, but struggled in football playing in the Pacific View League. In its CCL opener, Vikings trailed Malibu 17-0 last week before erupting for 41 unanswered points, getting a 91-yard kickoff return for a TD and three scores on turnovers. Carpinteria played solid football in the second half of its win over Fillmore. A repeat performance will be needed for four quarters. The Pick: Carpinteria.

Bishop Diego (3-2) at St. Margaret’s (4-1, No. 3 in Div. 6), 7 p.m. — The Cardinals are moving in the right direction as league play begins next week. Matt Bribiesca has been a revelation on defense and Adrian Soracco is playing terrific on both sides of the ball. Bishop’s pass defense and offensive line will be tested in this one. St. Margaret’s has recorded 17 sacks. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

St. Joseph (4-1) at Lompoc (2-2), 7 p.m. — The Braves have had two weeks to clean up their mistakes from the loss against Arroyo Grande. The Pick: Lompoc.

Templeton (1-3) at Santa Ynez (2-2), 7 p.m. — Santa Ynez’s defense struggled making stops on third down in its loss to San Luis Obispo. Templeton’s offense has yet to find a rhythm. The Pick: Santa Ynez.

