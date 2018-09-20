Friday, September 21 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Friday Night Lights: Previews & Predictions of Week 5 Games

Dos Pueblos at Righetti will be a clash of no-nonsense football

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 20, 2018 | 9:25 p.m.

“Smashmouth” is an old-school football term that means a physical, no-nonsense line-up-and-hit-as-hard-as-you-can style of play.

Dos Pueblos and Righetti play that brand of football, so when the two meet in their intersectional battle on Friday at Righetti, it will be like a demolition derby.

The team with the ball handlers that can avoid the big hits should prevail in this one. 

Righetti (4-1) has been rolling up big yardage and points by running the football. Running back Adan Solis has rushed for 662 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, and the Warriors are averaging 301 yards on the ground.

Their lone loss was a 37-35 decision against a good Bakersfield-Centennial team.

Dos Pueblos (3-1) also has punished teams with its ground game. The Chargers have worn out defenses using as many as five running backs in a game, and quarterback David Leon can also run. The running attack is averaging 255 yards per game.

This should be a good tune-up for the Chargers before the start of Channel League next week.

In other action Friday, Bishop Diego makes a long trip to San Juan Capistrano to face a strong St. Margaret’s team; Carpinteria hosts Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League clash; Santa Ynez plays its homecoming game against Templeton and longtime Los Padres League rivals St. Joseph and Lompoc meet in a non-league game at Lompoc’s Huyck Stadium.

Santa Barbara and San Marcos have byes this week.

Here is a look at Friday’s games:

Dos Pueblos (3-1, No. 9 in Div. 5) at Righetti (4-1), 7 p.m. — This will be a good test for an improving Chargers’ defense as the Warriors like to pound the ball. DP kicker Jesse Mollkoy (7 field goals, 11-11 on PATs) could be the difference in this one. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

Hueneme (1-4) at Carpinteria (4-1, No. 2 in Div, 12), 7 p.m. — Hueneme is the wild-card team of the new Citrus Coast League. It’s the biggest school in the 7-team league, but struggled in football playing in the Pacific View League. In its CCL opener, Vikings trailed Malibu 17-0 last week before erupting for 41 unanswered points, getting a 91-yard kickoff return for a TD and three scores on turnovers. Carpinteria played solid football in the second half of its win over Fillmore. A repeat performance will be needed for four quarters. The Pick: Carpinteria.

Bishop Diego (3-2) at St. Margaret’s (4-1, No. 3 in Div. 6), 7 p.m. — The Cardinals are moving in the right direction as league play begins next week. Matt Bribiesca has been a revelation on defense and Adrian Soracco is playing terrific on both sides of the ball. Bishop’s pass defense and offensive line will be tested in this one. St. Margaret’s has recorded 17 sacks. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

St. Joseph (4-1) at Lompoc (2-2), 7 p.m. — The Braves have had two weeks to clean up their mistakes from the loss against Arroyo Grande. The Pick: Lompoc.

Templeton (1-3) at Santa Ynez (2-2), 7 p.m. — Santa Ynez’s defense struggled making stops on third down in its loss to San Luis Obispo. Templeton’s offense has yet to find a rhythm. The Pick: Santa Ynez.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 