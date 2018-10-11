Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 11:00 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Friday Night Lights: Previews & Predictions of Week 8 Football Games

San Marcos, Dos Pueblos Clash on old Valley Stadium stomping grounds

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 11, 2018 | 10:03 p.m.

It will be a battle for Goleta Valley bragging rights and a trip down memory lane when Dos Pueblos and San Marcos meet on the football field at Warkentin Stadium on Friday night,

The venue at San Marcos — formerly known as Valley Stadium — is where the teams played their crosstown rivalry games for more than 40 years before Dos Pueblos officially opened its on-campus stadium for football games in 2009.

At the present time, Scott O’Leary Stadium is currently undergoing a major upgrade: the installation of a turf field and a new all-weather track — and is unavailable. 

The Chargers have been playing their home games at San Marcos, but on Friday night they’ll be the visitors in this key Channel League match-up.

Both teams are 1-1 in league play and need a win to improve their chances of making the postseason.

San Marcos is coming off a dramatic 26-25 win at Cabrillo that lifted its spirits. Dos Pueblos played even with Lompoc for three quarters before fading and falling, 42-21.

In other action Friday night, Santa Ynez travels to Cabrillo in their first match-up as Channel League members.

On Saturday night, Santa Barbara hosts Lompoc at La Playa Stadium. 

Bishop Diego and Carpinteria have byes this week.

Here is a look at this weekend’s games:

Dos Pueblos (4-3, 1-1) at San Marcos (2-5, 1-1), Radio: 1290AM, 7 p.m. — The defense that can stop the run will determine the outcome of this game. DP’s speedy Udy Loza  gave Lompoc’s defense trouble last Friday. Tommy Schaefer and Dane Sterndahl give San Marcos a 1-2 punch in the run game. If the Royals are effective throwing the ball, they could keep this game close. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

Santa Ynez (4-3, 1-1) at Cabrillo (0-7, 0-2), 7 p.m. — The Pirates are riding high after their tremendous win over Santa Barbara last week. Their defense and playmakers Cash Transeth and Jasper Kadlec will make a tough night for Cabrillo. The Pick: Santa Ynez

SATURDAY

Lompoc (5-2, 2-0, No. 6 in Div. 3) vs. Santa Barbara High (4-3, 1-1) at SBCC, 7 p.m. — Lompoc is starting to play its best football. The Braves rolled up more than 450 yards rushing against Dos Pueblos last week behind the 241 yards from the punishing Leondre Coleman.  Santa Barbara, meanwhile, took a step backwards last week. The Dons need to get their big-play passing attack going again if they want to stay in this game. The Pick: Lompoc

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 