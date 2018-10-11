Friday Night Lights: Previews & Predictions of Week 8 Football Games

Football

It will be a battle for Goleta Valley bragging rights and a trip down memory lane when Dos Pueblos and San Marcos meet on the football field at Warkentin Stadium on Friday night,

The venue at San Marcos — formerly known as Valley Stadium — is where the teams played their crosstown rivalry games for more than 40 years before Dos Pueblos officially opened its on-campus stadium for football games in 2009.

At the present time, Scott O’Leary Stadium is currently undergoing a major upgrade: the installation of a turf field and a new all-weather track — and is unavailable.

The Chargers have been playing their home games at San Marcos, but on Friday night they’ll be the visitors in this key Channel League match-up.

Both teams are 1-1 in league play and need a win to improve their chances of making the postseason.

San Marcos is coming off a dramatic 26-25 win at Cabrillo that lifted its spirits. Dos Pueblos played even with Lompoc for three quarters before fading and falling, 42-21.

In other action Friday night, Santa Ynez travels to Cabrillo in their first match-up as Channel League members.

On Saturday night, Santa Barbara hosts Lompoc at La Playa Stadium.

Bishop Diego and Carpinteria have byes this week.

Here is a look at this weekend’s games:

Dos Pueblos (4-3, 1-1) at San Marcos (2-5, 1-1), Radio: 1290AM, 7 p.m. — The defense that can stop the run will determine the outcome of this game. DP’s speedy Udy Loza gave Lompoc’s defense trouble last Friday. Tommy Schaefer and Dane Sterndahl give San Marcos a 1-2 punch in the run game. If the Royals are effective throwing the ball, they could keep this game close. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

Santa Ynez (4-3, 1-1) at Cabrillo (0-7, 0-2), 7 p.m. — The Pirates are riding high after their tremendous win over Santa Barbara last week. Their defense and playmakers Cash Transeth and Jasper Kadlec will make a tough night for Cabrillo. The Pick: Santa Ynez

SATURDAY

Lompoc (5-2, 2-0, No. 6 in Div. 3) vs. Santa Barbara High (4-3, 1-1) at SBCC, 7 p.m. — Lompoc is starting to play its best football. The Braves rolled up more than 450 yards rushing against Dos Pueblos last week behind the 241 yards from the punishing Leondre Coleman. Santa Barbara, meanwhile, took a step backwards last week. The Dons need to get their big-play passing attack going again if they want to stay in this game. The Pick: Lompoc