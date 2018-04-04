Friday Night Lights: San Marcos Excited to Play No. 2-ranked Lompoc

Football

A preview of this weekend's games for high schools on the South Coast:

San Marcos (1-1) at No. 2 Lompoc (2-0), 7 p.m. — Even with a healthy Jacob Villarreal at quarterback, the Royals were going to have their hands full against the powerful Braves, the No. 2-ranked team in Division 3 of the CIF-Southern Section and a solid division title contender. In two games, they’ve outscored their opponents 86-14. Lompoc is loaded with playmakers, led by senior running back Toa Taua — 294 yards rushing on 26 carries in two games. Shemar Savage, Johnny Manzo and wide receiver Leondre Coleman are also big-play threats. San Marcos coach Jason Fowle plans to go with senior Anthony Simentales at quarterback in place of the injured Villarreal (fractured left elbow). Simentales was playing wide receiver and had three catches in two games. The Royals hope to get the ball to playmaker Luis Mesino and running back Tommy Schaeffer, who both had good games againast Morro Bay. Fowle said his players are pumped for the game. “Morale is good. We are excited at the opportunity to play Lompoc.” The Pick: Lompoc

No. 1 Bishop Diego (2-0) at Nipomo (0-2), 7 p.m., Radio: 1290 AM — The Division 6 top-ranked Cardinals will continued to alternate senior David Gladish and junior Jake Engel at quarterback, said coach Tom Crawford. "Both performed well in last week's contest at AG (42-14 win). We threw the ball well in that contest for some big plays.” After getting dominated by Lompoc last week, Nipomo will have another tough time against an aggressive Bishop squad. “What we are looking for is to improve our execution while avoiding the penalties that have hurt us in the first two contests,” said Crawford. The Cardinals have been outstanding on defense behind the play of linebacker Ash Borgeson and others. “Evan McKeegan, Will Goodwin and Chris Jablonka have played well and done a good job of getting guys into the right spots. The athleticism of players like John Harris, Isaiah Veal and Adrian Sorocco have also helped provide us flexibility in our defensive package,” said Crawford. Bishop has too much going for the defending Northern League champs to handle. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

No. 7 Dos Pueblos (1-1) at Righetti (1-1), 7 p.m. — The Chargers’ defense looks for another big game after forcing a slew of turnovers in a 65-0 rout of Cabrillo last week. The secondary, led by Michael Elbert, will get a test against Righetti’s passing attack. The Warriors gave up 318 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 40-14 loss to St. Joseph. DP, ranked seventh in Division 10, is expected to have running back Rob Alfaro back in the lineup. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

Morro Bay (0-2) at Carpinteria (0-1), 7:30 p.m.— The Warriors figure to be more competitive in this game after being blown out by a strong Santa Ynez squad, 63-0. Morro Bay is making its second straight long trip to Santa Barbara County —the Pirates lost at San Marcos last Friday, 35-19. The status of Morro Bay quarterback Aiden Moriarty, who didn’t play last week, is uncertain. Carpinteria and coach Rick Candaele learned some valuable lessons from the Santa Ynez loss and should be better this week. The Pick: Carpinteria.

SATURDAY

Channel Islands (2-0) vs. Santa Barbara High (1-1) at SBCC, 7 p.m. — If you go to a Dons game, expect to stay late because they throw the ball a lot. Junior quarterback Frankie Gamberdella has been terrific, completing 56 of 91 passes (61.5 percent) for 740 yards and seven touchdowns. Natani Drati has 15 catches for 287 yards and Jackson Gonzales has 17 for 243. This game has shootout written all over it. Channel Islands quarterback Freddy Romero is a tough double threat, throwing for 204 yards and rushing for 188 in two wins. He threw to six receivers in a 24-6 win over Fillmore. The previous week, he rushed for 155 yards in a victory against Santa Paula. "As a defensive coach, I hate to play against quarterbacks that have that kind of talent," CI coach Gary Porter to the Ventura Star. "That is the hardest thing to cover.” Santa Barbara played a crafty Santa Maria quarterback last week and prevailed. That experience should help the Dons in this one. The Pick: Santa Barbara.

