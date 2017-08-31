Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara Looks for More Balance on Offense

Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:37 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 
Santa Ynez running back Cash Transeth was named the winner of the second annual Norm Clevenger MVP Award from the Santa Ynez-San Marcos football game last week. He rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the Pirates’ 65-22 win. The award is named in honor of the beloved man who was a principal at both schools. He died last year from cancer.  A perpetual plaque is kept in the trophy case of the winning school. The schools will be playing on a regular basis as Santa Ynez joins the Channel League next year. Pictured with Transeth is Jan Clevenger, left, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Board President, and SYHS Principal Mark Swanitz. (Ken Sciallo / Sevilla Photography)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 31, 2017 | 8:59 p.m.

Here is a look at Friday's South Coast prep football games for Week 1:

Santa Maria (1-0) vs. Santa Barbara (0-1), at SBCC, 7:30 p.m. — The Dons will be looking for more balance on offense against a solid Santa Maria team. Quarterback Frankie Gamberdella threw 55 times in the 25-21 loss to top-ranked Saugus. With Jeremiah Phillips out with an injury, coach JT Stone plans to use Henry Hepp, Ben Carrena and Jacob Forney at running back. Hepp, the team's middle linebacker, is 6-1, 224 pounds. The Dons defense will face a crafty quarterback in Blake Truhitte. He passed for 110 yards and rushed for 114 in a 45-10 win over San Luis Obispo last Friday. He beat the Dons last year, 27-18. “Santa Maria  is a scrappy team that is led by their QB,” Stone said. “Coach (Dan) Ellington has done a great job turning the program around and they are now a competitive football team. Last year, the QB lead then to victory over us and we expect him to be a big part of their offense again.” Santa Barbara is playing with confidence. Its defense, directed by new assistant Ralph Molina, held Saugus to one score in the second half. “In the short time he's been here, he has already made an impact, and I'm happy he's on board,” said Stone of Molina. The Pick: Santa Barbara

 

Cabrillo (0-1) at Dos Pueblos (0-1), 7 p.m. — The Chargers worked on cleaning up the turnovers this week after committing five in a 29-26 loss to San Juan Hills. With one varsity game under his belt, quarterback Jake Ramirez figures to be more relaxed in his second outing. “I think he leaned a lot of important lessons,” said coach Nate Mendoza. “As coaches, we learned a lot as well. We’re excited to see him go out there and be even better this week.” DP is banged up at the running back position. Senior Daniel Villalpando and sophomore Conner Lee will handle the rushing duties. Cabrillo had trouble stopping Bakersfield-Frontier’s running back Tye Johnson. He gained 249 yards on 20 carries in a 49-16 Frontier win. The Conquistadores have a new coach in AJ Pateras, the former defensive coordinator at Ventura. “Coming from a strong program like Ventura, I’m sure he will have his guys well prepared,” said Mendoza. But will they be prepared to handle DP’s big line? The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

 

Santa Ynez (1-0) at Carpinteria (0-0), 7:30 p.m. — The Warriors’ defense will have its hands full trying to contain a Pirates attack that put up 65 points on San Marcos last Friday. Carpinteria has an experienced offensive line, quarterback (Vance Keiser) and wide receiver (Terrell Richardson), but it’s their first game of the season and they won’t be able to keep pace with a potent Santa Ynez offense. The Pick: Santa Ynez

 

Morro Bay (0-1) at San Marcos (0-1), 7 p.m. — Despite the loss, the Royals were encouraged after their opener at Santa Ynez. Quarterback Jacob Villarreal was sharp throwing the ball and Luis Mesino showed that he is dangerous anytime he touches the ball. Their defense will need to step up and pressure Morro Bay junior quarterback Aidan Moriarity and the pass-happy Pirates. The Pick: San Marcos.

 

Bishop Diego (1-0) at Arroyo Grande (0-1), 7 p.m. — The Cardinals face an Eagles team that got run over by powerful Lompoc and its star running back Toa Taua last Friday. Taua rushed for 151 yards. This week they get John Harris running behind a big offensive line. First-year coach Mike Hartman is breaking in a new offensive line at AG. It will have a tough time handling physical Bishop defenders like Ashton Borgeson, Chris Jablonka and Harris. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

