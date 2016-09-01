Friday Night Lights: Week 1

Football

A look at Friday's high school football games.

Mission Prep (0-0, ranked No. 4 in Division 10) at Bishop Diego (1-0, No. 2 Division 5), at SBCC, 7:30 p.m. (Radio: 1290 AM) — With John Harris rushing for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his first game as the featured running back, Bishop Diego’s defense got overlooked. Middle linebacker Ashton Borgeson led an impressive performance in the shutout of Righetti, 21-0. The Cardinals’ defense faces a challenge from a Mission Prep team that has experience in the skill positions, led by 6-foot-5 quarterback Bryce Fledderman and running back Braden Corona. But Bishop has too much going on both sides of the ball. The pick: Bishop Diego

Dos Pueblos (1-0, No. 6 in Division 10) at Cabrillo (0-1), 7 p.m. — After sputtering at the start, Dos Pueblos found its rhythm and gave Division 3 fifth-ranked San Juan Hills a battle before falling 36-29. Junior Cyrus Wallace (9 catches) became quarterback Kellen Roberts’ favorite target, and Marcellus Gossett was a force at defensive end. Cabrillo got 143 yards running from running back Cody Perry, but the Conquistadores were no match against a strong Frontier team from Bakersfield. DP has too many weapons in this one. The pick: Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara (0-1) at Santa Maria (1-0), 7 p.m. — The Dons look to regroup after a rough start at Saugus, a 35-7 loss. They’ll face a Saints that is coming off a big win over San Luis Obispo, 15-12. Santa Maria played tough defense and got a couple of big plays from quarterback Blake Truhitte. Quarterback Jeremiah Nicholson carried the offense for Santa Barbara last week. He needs more guys to step up and make plays. The pick: Santa Barbara.

Carpinteria (0-0) at Santa Ynez (1-0), 7 p.m. — The Warriors face a tough opponent in their season opener. Santa Ynez took advantage of its size and the athleticism of quarterback Mike McCoy to overpower San Marcos, 52-0, in Week Zero. McCoy had 301 yards passing and 65 running. Having a game under their belts benefits the Pirates. The pick: Santa Ynez.

San Marcos (0-1) at Morro Bay (1-0), 7 p.m. — First-year coach Jason Fowle hopes his young Royals learned from their season opener and play better against the host Pirates. After going 0-10 last year, Morro Bay is off to winning start. Ironically, the win came at San Marcos as it played Viewpoint of Calabasas last week on the neutral field and won 10-7. The Pirates are run-oriented team. The Royals will need to be physical to stay in the game. The pick: Morro Bay.

In 8-man football games this weekend, Laguna Blanca (1-0) plays under the Friday night lights at Animo Robinson in Los Angeles, while Cate kicks off its season Saturday afternoon at home against perennial power Mojave.