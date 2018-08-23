Friday, August 24 , 2018, 1:05 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Friday Night Lights: Week 1 Game Previews & Predictions

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 23, 2018 | 10:52 p.m.

Bishop Diego and St. Bonaventure haven’t faced each other in football for several years, but there will be some familiarity between the programs when they meet Friday night in a Week 1 clash at Ventura College. 

The other Week 1 games on Friday include Santa Barbara taking on Ventura at SBCC, San Marcos hosting Santa Maria, Carpinteria traveling to Santa Ynez, Lompoc making the long trek to St. Paul and Cabrillo hosting Nipomo.

On Saturday, Dos Pueblos plays Pacifica at San Marcos.

St. Bonaventure is coached by Tony Henney, who used to coach at Nordhoff, where his teams twice beat Bishop Diego for Tri-Valley League titles (2013-14) and upended the Cardinals in a CIF semifinal game in 2013.

Tom Crawford was coaching Bishop when Henney’s Rangers beat the Cardinals in those big games.

“When facing Coach Henney, you know his teams will be well coached and play hard and will always have a wrinkle or two,” said Crawford. “Frankly, the best thing about facing his team at this early point in the season is that we know we will have to play well and, irrespective of the scoreboard, our guys will learn a lot, which will help us going forward.”

Another familiar face on the Seraphs’ side is multi-talented player Kai Rojas. He is local guy who played youth sports in the area. He was the quarterback on a Santa Barbara Youth Football League team that reached the 2012 Super Bowl and lost in overtime.

Rojas, a senior, put on a show in St. Bonaventure’s 48-7 Week Zero win over El Camino Real of the L.A. City Section, scoring four touchdowns in four different ways. He had a 101-yard interception return, 61-yard punt return, 20-yard pass reception and 2-yard run.

“All our guys recognize that he is a very good football player,” said Crawford. “It is obvious from last week that he is versatile, and Bonaventure finds ways to get him the ball at different positions. We need to control him from getting those big plays he got last week.”

This game matches two teams in Division 4. Bishop Diego, which blanked Cabrillo 42-0 in its opener, is the top-ranked team in the division, while St. Bonaventure is unranked.

But coaches don’t put much stock in early-season rankings.

Crawford knows his team faces a big challenge against the Seraphs.

“St. Bonaventure is very athletic, with good size, and is much more experienced than a year ago,” he said. “They have the ability to both run and throw, can use two different quarterbacks to give them versatility, and they have several aggressive defenders.

“We've only got the one exchange (game) tape but they were very dominant in their opening contest.  It will be a great challenge for us, and we will have to improve significantly from where we were last week.”

Here is a look at this weekend’s games:

Bishop Diego (1-0, No. 1 in Div. 4) vs. St. Bonaventure (1-0), at Ventura College, 8 p.m. — This is the Cardinals’ first big test of the season. St. Bonaventure is solid on both sides of the ball and plays physical. And, Seraphs’ coach Tony Henney has a knack of beating Bishop Diego. The pick: St. Bonaventure

Ventura (0-0) vs. Santa Barbara (1-0, No. 9 in Div. 7), at SBCC, 7 p.m. — The Dons play their second former Channel League opponent in their home opener. They routed Buena last week, 42-14.

Senior quarterback Frankie Gamberdella will again be flinging the ball all over the field against a junior-dominated Ventura squad. The pick: Santa Barbara.

Santa Maria (0-1) at San Marcos (0-1), 7 p.m. — The Royals fell short in their opener at Santa Paula (24-20), but coach Jason Fowle is encouraged by his team’s attitude.

“We had a competitive week of practice,” he said. “We are focused on improving our execution in all areas. We need to establish ourselves as a team that can play at a high level for four quarters. Santa Maria was steamrolled by Righetti, 56-9, last week. The Saints lost most of their key players off last year’s CIF Division 12 runner-up squad. The pick: San Marcos.

Carpinteria (1-0) at Santa Ynez (0-1), 7 p.m. — Both teams look to hang on to the football in their second game.

Santa Ynez lost 17-14 at Nipomo when an interception was returned for the winning touchdown late in the game. Carpinteria overcame several turnovers and a 14-0 deficit in the fourth quarter and pulled out a 17-14 victory in overtime on Tito Arroyo’s field goal.

Santa Ynez used back-up Juan Sanchez at quarterback for most of the game as starter Anthony Gills got injured in the first quarter. Coach Josh McClurg said Gills’ status for Friday will be a game-time decision. The Pirates’ advantage in size will make the difference in this game. The pick: Santa Ynez.

Lompoc (1-0, No. 10 in Div. 3) at St. Paul (1-0), 7 p.m.—Once they shake off the long bus ride to Santa Fe Springs, the Braves’ diversified offense will be too much for the Swordsmen to handle for four quarters. The pick: Lompoc.

Nipomo (1-0) at Cabrillo (0-1), 7 p.m. — Cabrillo was hurt by first-game jitters and a potent Bishop Diego team in the opener. The Conquistadores should turn things around in this one. The pick: Cabrillo.

Saturday

Pacifica (0-0) vs. Dos Pueblos (1-0), at San Marcos, 7 p.m. — The Chargers' defense will need to step up against a Pacifica team that has a lot of weapons. The pick: Pacifica

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 