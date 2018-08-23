Friday Night Lights: Week 1 Game Previews & Predictions

Bishop Diego and St. Bonaventure haven’t faced each other in football for several years, but there will be some familiarity between the programs when they meet Friday night in a Week 1 clash at Ventura College.

The other Week 1 games on Friday include Santa Barbara taking on Ventura at SBCC, San Marcos hosting Santa Maria, Carpinteria traveling to Santa Ynez, Lompoc making the long trek to St. Paul and Cabrillo hosting Nipomo.

On Saturday, Dos Pueblos plays Pacifica at San Marcos.

St. Bonaventure is coached by Tony Henney, who used to coach at Nordhoff, where his teams twice beat Bishop Diego for Tri-Valley League titles (2013-14) and upended the Cardinals in a CIF semifinal game in 2013.

Tom Crawford was coaching Bishop when Henney’s Rangers beat the Cardinals in those big games.

“When facing Coach Henney, you know his teams will be well coached and play hard and will always have a wrinkle or two,” said Crawford. “Frankly, the best thing about facing his team at this early point in the season is that we know we will have to play well and, irrespective of the scoreboard, our guys will learn a lot, which will help us going forward.”

Another familiar face on the Seraphs’ side is multi-talented player Kai Rojas. He is local guy who played youth sports in the area. He was the quarterback on a Santa Barbara Youth Football League team that reached the 2012 Super Bowl and lost in overtime.

Rojas, a senior, put on a show in St. Bonaventure’s 48-7 Week Zero win over El Camino Real of the L.A. City Section, scoring four touchdowns in four different ways. He had a 101-yard interception return, 61-yard punt return, 20-yard pass reception and 2-yard run.

“All our guys recognize that he is a very good football player,” said Crawford. “It is obvious from last week that he is versatile, and Bonaventure finds ways to get him the ball at different positions. We need to control him from getting those big plays he got last week.”

This game matches two teams in Division 4. Bishop Diego, which blanked Cabrillo 42-0 in its opener, is the top-ranked team in the division, while St. Bonaventure is unranked.

But coaches don’t put much stock in early-season rankings.

Crawford knows his team faces a big challenge against the Seraphs.

“St. Bonaventure is very athletic, with good size, and is much more experienced than a year ago,” he said. “They have the ability to both run and throw, can use two different quarterbacks to give them versatility, and they have several aggressive defenders.

“We've only got the one exchange (game) tape but they were very dominant in their opening contest. It will be a great challenge for us, and we will have to improve significantly from where we were last week.”

Here is a look at this weekend’s games:

Bishop Diego (1-0, No. 1 in Div. 4) vs. St. Bonaventure (1-0), at Ventura College, 8 p.m. — This is the Cardinals’ first big test of the season. St. Bonaventure is solid on both sides of the ball and plays physical. And, Seraphs’ coach Tony Henney has a knack of beating Bishop Diego. The pick: St. Bonaventure

Ventura (0-0) vs. Santa Barbara (1-0, No. 9 in Div. 7), at SBCC, 7 p.m. — The Dons play their second former Channel League opponent in their home opener. They routed Buena last week, 42-14.

Senior quarterback Frankie Gamberdella will again be flinging the ball all over the field against a junior-dominated Ventura squad. The pick: Santa Barbara.

Santa Maria (0-1) at San Marcos (0-1), 7 p.m. — The Royals fell short in their opener at Santa Paula (24-20), but coach Jason Fowle is encouraged by his team’s attitude.

“We had a competitive week of practice,” he said. “We are focused on improving our execution in all areas. We need to establish ourselves as a team that can play at a high level for four quarters. Santa Maria was steamrolled by Righetti, 56-9, last week. The Saints lost most of their key players off last year’s CIF Division 12 runner-up squad. The pick: San Marcos.

Carpinteria (1-0) at Santa Ynez (0-1), 7 p.m. — Both teams look to hang on to the football in their second game.

Santa Ynez lost 17-14 at Nipomo when an interception was returned for the winning touchdown late in the game. Carpinteria overcame several turnovers and a 14-0 deficit in the fourth quarter and pulled out a 17-14 victory in overtime on Tito Arroyo’s field goal.

Santa Ynez used back-up Juan Sanchez at quarterback for most of the game as starter Anthony Gills got injured in the first quarter. Coach Josh McClurg said Gills’ status for Friday will be a game-time decision. The Pirates’ advantage in size will make the difference in this game. The pick: Santa Ynez.

Lompoc (1-0, No. 10 in Div. 3) at St. Paul (1-0), 7 p.m.—Once they shake off the long bus ride to Santa Fe Springs, the Braves’ diversified offense will be too much for the Swordsmen to handle for four quarters. The pick: Lompoc.

Nipomo (1-0) at Cabrillo (0-1), 7 p.m. — Cabrillo was hurt by first-game jitters and a potent Bishop Diego team in the opener. The Conquistadores should turn things around in this one. The pick: Cabrillo.

Saturday

Pacifica (0-0) vs. Dos Pueblos (1-0), at San Marcos, 7 p.m. — The Chargers' defense will need to step up against a Pacifica team that has a lot of weapons. The pick: Pacifica