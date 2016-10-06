Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:08 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Friday Night Lights: Week 6

Dons and Royals battle for city bragging rights in 57th "Big Game"

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 6, 2016 | 10:44 p.m.

Delays in the renovation project at Peabody Stadium have made it possible to play one more “Big Game” at Santa Barbara High’s home field.

Crosstown rivals Santa Barbara and San Marcos meet on the gridiron for the 57th time on Friday night. City bragging rights are at stake, but of greater importance is starting Channel League on a winning note.

Both teams went through rocky pre-league schedules. A young and inexperienced San Marcos team didn’t win a game (0-6) while Santa Barbara managed two victories during an injury-ravaged six-game slate.

Some of the injured Dons will be back on the field Friday, among them big-play receiver Chris “Tick” Jellison. Ironically, he got hurt in last year’s Big Game.

Santa Barbara leads the series 32-24 and has won five of the last six games.

San Marcos (0-6) at Santa Barbara (2-4), 7 p.m. — Santa Barbara sophomore quarterback Franky Gamberdella has improved with each game. He threw three touchdown passes to Jeremiah Nicholson in last week’s loss to Pacifica. With Jellison returning, he now has two big-play threats. The versatile Nicholson figures to get his share of snaps as well. San Marcos junior QB Jacob Villarreal is a dual threat. He ran for a touchdown last week and threw a beautiful fade pass to 6-foot-3 receiver Mason Zimmerman. Ashkan Allen, the Royals’ primary running threat, is coming off a 117-yard rushing performance. Discipline and focus will be the keys to winning this rivalry game.  Santa Barbara’s experience gives it the edge. The Pick: Santa Barbara.

Fillmore (1-5) at Bishop Diego (4-2), SBCC, 7:30 p.m. (Radio: 1290 AM) – John Harris is 86 yards from the 1,000-yard mark. He could reach that in the first quarter against a struggling Fillmore team. It's homecoming for Bishop Diego. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

Carpinteria (1-4) at Santa Paula (2-3), 7 p.m. — After getting run over by Bishop Diego last week, the Warriors face another opponent that favors the ground game. Santa Paula is averaging over 300 yards rushing. Carpinteria coach Ben Hallock feels his team matches up with the Cardinals. The Warriors are due for a break-out game. The Pick: Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 