Friday Night Lights: Week 8

Football

Dos Pueblos survived some scary moments late in the football game last Friday night to beat Buena in its Channel League opener.

This week, the CIF-SS Division 10 second-ranked Chargers will have a bunch of distractions to block out before they line up to face local rival Santa Barbara.

It’s not only homecoming at Scott O’Leary Stadium, the school is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Among the events going on is a parade around the field of past homecoming queens and kings. One of the former kings is none other than Santa Barbara football coach JT Stone.

Another distraction for the Chargers is seven players on the team are part of the homecoming court.

You can be sure coach Nate Mendoza and his staff has been repeating the word “focus” to the players all week.

In other action this weekend, Bishop Diego and Carpinteria finally begin league play. Carpinteria makes its debut in the Frontier League with a home game against long-time rival Fillmore, while Bishop begins defense of its Tri-Valley League championship against Nordhoff on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium

Also on Friday, San Marcos travels to face Channel League defending champion and CIF-SS Division 5 No. 6-ranked Ventura.

There's a titanic game in the North County as Lompoc visits Santa Ynez in a Los Padres League battle of undefeated and CIF-ranked teams. Lompoc is 7-0 (1-0 in league) and ranked third in Division 4. Santa Ynez also is 7-0 (1-0) and No. 3 in Division 10.

In 8-man football, Laguna Blanca and Cate play their rivalry game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cate.

Santa Barbara (3-5, 0-1) at Dos Pueblos (6-1, 1-0, No. 2 Division 10), 7 p.m. — The Dons have the offensive weapons to stay in the game, but if they can’t stop the fierce rush of Marcellous Gossett and control the line of scrimmage, they’re in trouble. Dos Pueblos will be looking to get its passing attack going again after an off-night against Buena. If quarterback Kellen Roberts starts connecting with his receivers up the field, it could be a long night for Santa Barbara. The Dons need to come up with big plays on defense. The Pick: Dos Pueblos

San Marcos (0-7, 0-1) at Ventura (6-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. — The Royals have their hands full in this one. Ventura has a ferocious defense and the offense is operating on all cylinders behind the running of Broc Mortensen and slick play of quarterback Jack Gutierrez. The Pick: Ventura.

Fillmore (1-6, 0-0) at Carpinteria (2-5, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. — The teams have new life with the beginning of Frontier League play. Carpinteria seems to have found its rhythm on offense with sophomore quarterback Vance Keiser. The Warriors rushed for 300 yards in last week’s win over Trinity Classical. Fillmore has had two weeks to prepare for this game after getting manhandled by Bishop Diego, 61-14. The Pick: Carpinteria.

Lompoc (7-0, 1-0, No. 3 Division 4) at Santa Ynez (7-0, 1-0, No. 3 Division 10), 7 p.m. — The Braves haven't played a close game since their season-opening win over Arroyo Grande (28-10) — they've shut out their last five opponents 285-0. They'll get tested by a Santa Ynez squad led by dynamic quarterback Michael McCoy. Santa Ynez hasn't faced a running attack or a defense as fierce as Lompoc's. Toa Taua leads the charge for the Brave. The Pick: Lompoc

Saturday

Nordhoff (2-5, 0-0) vs. Bishop Diego (5-2, 0-0), La Playa Stadium, 7:30 p.m. — The Cardinals should feel refreshed after a bye week, which is not good news for a Nordhoff team that just got beat 52-0 against St. Margaret’s, the No. 1 team in Divison 7. Bishop is receiving votes in Division 5. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

