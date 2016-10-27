Friday Night Lights: Week 9

Football

Bishop Diego is playing in a “CIF championship game” on Friday night while Santa Barbara High is batting for a spot in the playoffs.

How’s that possible, you ask?

Bishop goes up against a talented Simi Valley-Grace Brethren football team that is ineligible for the postseason, so this match-up is essentially a CIF final for Grace. The Lancers are 7-1, 1-0 in the Tri-Valley League and ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 8. The Cardinals are 6-2, 1-0 and No. 10 in Division 5.

Grace Brethren was banned from the postseason after forfeiting last year’s CIF championship game, when it was discovered it had an ineligible player. The school won the Frontier League last year and was elevated to the Tri-Valley League this season.

Bishop Diego is the defending TVL champion.

It’s ironic for Bishop that the game is being play at Moorpark College. That is the venue where the Cardinals last played in a CIF championship game in 2007, losing in a controversial overtime game against Santa Clara and its outstanding running back Cierre Wood.

The Cardinals will be facing a Grace team that has some big-time playmakers. Quarterback Nick Juels has thrown for 25 touchdowns, including 14 to Noah Bean. At running back, Canaan Chandler and Tyrese Gholar have combined for 1,196 yards and 21 TDs, and have per-rush averages of 10.8 and 11.5 yards, respectively. They run behind an offensive line that averages around 240 pounds.

“Grace is the biggest and probably the most physical team we’ll see this season,” Bishop coach Tom Crawford said after his Cardinals defeated Nordhoff last Saturday. “They put up a lot of points; they really come after you offensively and defensively. It will be quite the challenge for us. Our guys will have to adjust to the tempo and physicality of the game early on to compete.

“That being said, we can draw on the fact a large percentage of our guys played against Palmdale, Newbury Park and Camarillo last year (in the playoffs).”

Second-place in the Channel League and a CIF playoff berth are on the line for Santa Barbara (4-5, 2-1) in its league finale at Buena (3-5, 0-2).

The Dons are coming off an emotional win at Dos Pueblos in which their defense and offensive line played probably their best game of the season.

In other action Friday, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos square off in crosstown rivalry game at Warkentin Stadium and Carpinteria plays its final home game of the season against Santa Clara. Both DP and Carpinteria need wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Bishop Diego (6-2, 1-0, No. 10 in Division 5) vs. Grace Brethren (7-1, 1-0, No. 1, Division 7), 7 p.m. Radio: 1290 AM —The Tri-Valley League championship is on the line in this showdown of CIF-ranked teams. Bishop Diego has been using a committee at running back the last three games, so players like John Harris, Mark Soracco and Evan McKeegan should be fresh. A key for the Cardinals will be the play of their young, improving quarterbacks. They need to stayed composed. The Pick: Grace Brethren

Santa Barbara (4-5, 2-1; Buena 3-5, 0-2), 7 p.m. — The Dons control their destiny. They’ll need another big performance from the offensive line and the defense needs to wrap up tough Buena running back Juan Guyton. After a quiet night against Dos Pueblos last week, Santa Barbara could use a big game from senior playmaker Chris “Tick” Jellison to lead it back to the CIF playoffs for the first time since 2012. The Pick: Santa Barbara.

Dos Pueblos (6-2, 1-1) at San Marcos (0-8, 0-2), 7 p.m. — DP learned last week that rivalry games are unpredictable. The Chargers, coming off a 14-13 loss to Santa Barbara, have a chance at a share of the league title if they can beat the Royals and Ventura next week. San Marcos gained some confidence last week at Ventura, jumping to a 14-0 lead before losing. A win here would make their season. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

Santa Clara (1-5, 0-1) at Carpinteria (2-6, 0-1), 7:30 p.m. — A must-win for both teams in their quest to stay alive in the Frontier League race and have a shot at the playoffs. Carpinteria is coming off a heartbreaking, last-second loss against Fillmore. As the school motto goes: “Warrior spirit never dies.” The Warriors should bounce back. The Pick: Carpinteria.