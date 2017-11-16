Friday Night Playoff Lights: Bishop Diego is Home, Dos Pueblos Travels for CIF Quarterfinals

Football

Thanksgiving is next week, and if you’re a high school football team, you want to be practicing on that Thursday.

If you’re on field that day, it means you’ve advanced to the semifinals of the CIF-SS playoffs.

Bishop Diego and Dos Pueblos hope to get that opportunity on Friday night.

Bishop Diego, the top-seed in Division 6, plays host to San Marino in a quarterfinal game at La Playa Stadium while Dos Pueblos, the No. 2 seed in Division 10, travels to take on Gahr in Cerritos.

In 8-man football, Laguna Blanca hosts top-seeded Hesperia in a Division 2 semifinal game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at Friday night’s quarterfinal games:

Dos Pueblos (10-1) at Gahr (8-3), 7:30 p.m. — The Chargers face smash-mouth football team in the quarterfinals. Senior linebacker Marquise Alexander leads a physical Gladiators’ defense and the offense pounds you with running back Micah Bernard. The 6-1, 185-pound junior has drawn the interest of several Division 1 schools. He’s gained 2,313 yards on 240 carries and scored 25 touchdowns. He rushed for 308 yards on 43 carries and scored the winning touchdown in Gahr’s 31-28 first-round win over Santa Fe. He ran for 399 yards in a game this season. Bernard will be up against a stellar Dos Pueblos thats allowed only 115 points. Led by Will Yamasaki, Justin Padilla, Matt Molina and Michael Elbert, the defense has forced 36 turnovers. The offense will need to be sharper and clean up the holding penalties. With so much action going on between the tackles, this is the type of game where wide receiver Cyrus Wallace can really shine. A footnote: both teams lost to St. Anthony in the playoffs last year. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

San Marino (8-2) vs. Bishop Diego (10-1), at La Playa Stadium, 7 p.m. Radio: 1290 AM — The Cardinals are expecting star running back John Harris to be back in the line-up after sitting out the first-round game with an injury. Bishop will be facing a team that is well coached. Mike Hobbie, a former offensive coordinator at the University of South Florida, has turned the program around; two years ago San Marino played in the state championship game. His team this year is small but gritty. The offense is led by 6-2 senior quarterback Blake Cabot and running back Beau Hobbie, the grandson of the coach. Cabot, a dual threat, has thrown only four interceptions all season. Hobbie has rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and scored 33 touchdowns. San Marino averages 45 points a game. The Cardinals will need another big defensive effort. Harris’ return will provide a huge boost on the both sides of the ball. The Pick: Bishop Diego.