Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:10 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Friday Night Playoff Lights: Bishop Diego is Home, Dos Pueblos Travels for CIF Quarterfinals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 16, 2017 | 9:36 p.m.

Thanksgiving is next week, and if you’re a high school football team, you want to be practicing on that Thursday.

If you’re on field that day, it means you’ve advanced to the semifinals of the CIF-SS playoffs.

Bishop Diego and Dos Pueblos hope to get that opportunity on Friday night.

Bishop Diego, the top-seed in Division 6, plays host to San Marino in a quarterfinal game at La Playa Stadium while Dos Pueblos, the No. 2 seed in Division 10, travels to take on Gahr in Cerritos.

In 8-man football, Laguna Blanca hosts top-seeded Hesperia in a Division 2 semifinal game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at Friday night’s quarterfinal games:

Dos Pueblos (10-1) at Gahr (8-3), 7:30 p.m. — The Chargers face smash-mouth football team in the quarterfinals. Senior linebacker Marquise Alexander leads a physical Gladiators’ defense and the offense pounds you with running back Micah Bernard. The 6-1, 185-pound junior has drawn the interest of several Division 1 schools. He’s gained 2,313 yards on 240 carries and scored 25 touchdowns. He rushed for 308 yards on 43 carries and scored the winning touchdown in Gahr’s 31-28 first-round win over Santa Fe. He ran for 399 yards in a game this season. Bernard will be up against a stellar Dos Pueblos thats allowed only 115 points. Led by Will Yamasaki, Justin Padilla, Matt Molina and Michael Elbert, the defense has forced 36 turnovers. The offense will need to be sharper and clean up the holding penalties. With so much action going on between the tackles, this is the type of game where wide receiver Cyrus Wallace can really shine. A footnote: both teams lost to St. Anthony in the playoffs last year. The Pick: Dos Pueblos.

 

San Marino (8-2) vs. Bishop Diego (10-1), at La Playa Stadium, 7 p.m. Radio: 1290 AM — The Cardinals are expecting star running back John Harris to be back in the line-up after sitting out the first-round game with an injury. Bishop will be facing a team that is well coached. Mike Hobbie, a former offensive coordinator at the University of South Florida, has turned the program around; two years ago San Marino played in the state championship game. His team this year is small but gritty. The offense is led by 6-2 senior quarterback Blake Cabot and running back Beau Hobbie, the grandson of the coach. Cabot, a dual threat, has thrown only four interceptions all season. Hobbie has rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and scored 33 touchdowns. San Marino averages 45 points a game. The Cardinals will need another big defensive effort. Harris’ return will provide a huge boost on the both sides of the ball. The Pick: Bishop Diego.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 